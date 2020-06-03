Online Heart Ball

This year’s annual American heart Association’s Heart Ball, “The Heart of Akron” is being brought into your home virtually. The event will take place from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. June 5 and will be jam packed with family-friendly fun. The whole family can come together while learning about heart health, eating smart, exercise and staying safe during COVID-19. The funds raised are critical to the association’s urgent mission to be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. For information or to register for the event, visit AkronHeartBall.Heart.Org or contact Colleen Repie at Colleen.Repie@heart.org.

North Canton Library kicks off summer

North Canton Library kicks off it’s Epic Summer of Giving and Celebration of Community. Head over to www.northcanton.beanstack.org to download the Beanstack Tracker app and start an account. Register yourself and family members for the summer reading challenges. All ages can join. Log reading and complete activities for prize drawings. The library is trying to reach 500,000 minutes of reading. If it reaches the goal by July 31, it will donate $1,000 to the North Canton Cares Pantry and the Stark County Pet Food Pantry. Also, find on the Beanstack site a list of virtual activities for kids and adults for the summer months.

Esports Camp

The University of Akron is hosting online Esports summer camps. Students can engage in esports activities at the university. The camp is being offered online for $100 per camper. There will be coaches’ sessions with high level college gaming athletes. Daily workouts, classes on careers in Esports, IT connections, teamwork and communication classes and much more to play and participate from home. Visit https://www.uakron.edu/esports/events/summer-camp for more information or to register.