Space and more

The Glenn Research Center is giving virtual tours of their facility. By visiting www.nasa.gov/glennvirtualtours, students and parents alike can get an inside look at the research center. Take a tour of the NASA Glen Hangar, wind tunnels, simulator or Zero-G. From ballistics to propulsion and icing research there is a lot to take in on the virtual tour.

VR Experiences

Virtually ride the roller coasters at Cedar Point and see what it is like to be in the sulky behind a racehorse, go zip lining in Hocking Hills or walk through Playhouse Square. Get these virtual experiences and others by visiting www.ohio.org/lets-get-digital-virtual-attractions-activities/.

TV and Movies

Visitors to the Akron Library site (www.akronlibrary.org) can get a library card online and begin to use the resources available. Borrow TV shows, movies, ebooks, audiobooks and stream free music with the card.

Art

Visit art museums virtually. The Akron Art Museum has thousands of works virtually on display at www.akronartmuseum.org/collection. Choose from abstract, Ohio artists, landscapes minimalism and much more.

Take a tour of the Canton Art Museum at www.cantonart.org/exhibits/virtual-gallery. Visitors will find virtual tours of past and permanent collections.

Visit the Google Art Project that offers many works of art virtually from the world’s most famous art collections and museums. The site also offers arts and culture experiments and information about many artists. Visit https://artsandculture.google.com/partner?hl=en.