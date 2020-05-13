Lecture series

The National First Ladies Library is hosting a virtual lecture series and book club. At noon May 21, Josy Jones will perform Sojourner Truth’s speech and discuss her one woman show, “Sojourner Speaks.” She wrote and performed for the Illusion Factory in 2018. After the program, she will talk about developing the play and how Truth’s life continues to resonate today. On May 28, they will discuss Michelle Obama’s memoir which takes readers from her childhood in Chicago to her time as an executive balancing motherhood and work and her time at the White House. RSVP for the programs at www.eventbrite.com/ or visit www.nps.gov/fila/planyourvisit/events.htm.

Animals and science

• Join the Akron Zoo to learn about the animals that live there. Information on mammals, birds, amphibians, fish and more is available at www.akronzoo.org/animals. Also, the Cleveland and Columbus Zoos offer online at www.columbuszoo.org/guide/index.html and https://resourcelibrary.clemetzoo.com/Animal/Details.

• Shark-Cam is available from the Greater Cleveland Aquarium offers technology to allow for students and parents to watch moray eels, stingrays, angelfish, a giant barracuda and sharks in the 230,000 gallon shark exhibit. Visit www.greaterclevelandaquarium.com/see-do/see/shark-cam/.

• The Great Lakes Science Center offers fun science things for kids to do at home, helping kids to continue to have fun learning at home. Visit www.northeastohiofamilyfun.com/science-for-kids-at-home/.