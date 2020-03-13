AKRON In an effort to do our part in social-distancing amid the conronavirus situation, the Rubber City Theatre will be postponing all planned events in March.

However, actors, designers, directors, staff, and other artists who have worked to bring William Shakespeare's “Love's Labour's Lost” to the area were only able to perform one of the three weekends as planned.

In an effort to bring the show to an audience, the Rubber City Theatre will attempt its first-ever live-streaming a show and will be performing “Love’s Labour’s Lost” through Facebook live (https://www.facebook.com/rubbercitytheatre) at 7:30 p.m.

Here are a few ways you can support Rubber City Theatre and the artists who rely on its programs for their wages:

• If you have tickets to a cancelled or postponed event, email tickets@rubbercitytheatre.com and let us know if you would like to donate the cost of your ticket or if you would like a voucher code to use for a future show. Of course, we are happy to refund your ticket price if you'd prefer, however, the above options greatly help the theatre and artists during this period.

• Make a donation to Rubber City Theatre at rubbercitytheatre.com/support-us