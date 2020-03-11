March 13

• The Massillon Lions Club is ready to warm things up with its 77th Annual Show, “Block Party” on March 13-15. Everyone will be catching up on neighborhood news and getting ready for the community talent show that features such favorites as Ken Eberhardt singing “Lazy, Hazy, Crazy Days of Summer,” Pete Smith bringing “It’s a Wonderful World,” and Bryan Jones presenting “Jailhouse Rock.” Tickets are all general admission at $10. Advance tickets are available at Bill Lindsey’s Sweeper Mart, Buehler’s (Mayflower Location), Emmert’s Market, Friends and Family Credit Union (Downtown Massillon), The Independent, Massillon Senior Center and Massillon Lions Club members or by calling 1-800-838-3006, or online lionslincolntheatre.org until five hours before show time, or at the box office beginning one hour before show time, subject to availability. The theater is at 156 Lincoln Way East.

• The Whale by Samuel Hunter will be performed at 8 p.m. on March 13 and 14 and at 2 p.m. March 15 at Avenue Arts Marketplace and Theatre. On the outskirts of Mormon Country, Idaho, a six-hundred-pound recluse hides away in his apartment and slowly eats himself to death. Desperate to reconnect with his long-estranged daughter, he reaches out to her, only to find a viciously sharp-tongued and wildly unhappy teen. Big-hearted and fiercely funny, The Whale tells the story of a man's last chance at redemption, and of finding beauty in the most unexpected places. Tickets for this upcoming production are $15 and can be purchased online at www.avenuearts.org or by calling 234-410-3475 during business hours.

March 14

• Do you like science? Do you want to learn something new? Check out all sorts of “ologies” at Stark Library. What is an ology? It is any science or branch of knowledge. Become an –ologist today from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Main Library. Register at www.starklibrary.org.

• The Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E., will celebrate the success of its expansion project with an open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be free and everyone is invited. For more information about the Museum, call 330-833-4061 or visit massillonmuseum.org.

March 15

• Sundays with the Symphony is a great way to enjoy the sounds of the Canton Symphony Orchestra at the Stark Libraries. From 2 to 3 p.m., the symphony will be playing at the Main Library. It will perform and at the Plain Community Branch from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Learn More at StarkLibrary.org.

March 17

• The Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E., will host a Meditation Discussion Group at 6:30 p.m. The discussion topic will be Blueprint for Spiritual Awakening. Registration is required for these free classes held in the Second Floor Meeting Room. For more information or to register, call 330-832-9831, Ext. 312.

March 18

• Stark Library hosts award-winning author and poet Kwame Alexander as the season finale of the Speaking of Books author series at 6:30 p.m. at the Canton Palace Theatre. Drawing on his own experience as a teen, Kwame combines an unlikely pair —sports and prose — to tackle the hard stuff, like jealousy, competition, and even death, in a relatable way. He is the author of 34 highly acclaimed books. To reserve seats, contact the Main Library at 330-452-0665. Seats can be reserved for free by going to www.starklibrary.org.

March 19

• Join in the Stark Parks’ Curious Keen-Agers for adults age 55 and over for a sentimental memories program from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Exploration Gateway at Sippo Lake Park-North, 5712 12th St. NW, Perry Twp. Do you remember the magic of “Show and Tell” from grade school and the enjoyment of showing your class a prized possession and telling them all about what made it special? Light refreshments will be served. Register at StarkParks.com/keenagers or call 330-477-3552.

March 20

• A new theatrical concept that includes the audience, “Breaking Protocol A51” will take place at Yoga Central, 4626 Cleveland Ave. NW. The performance is at 8 p.m. March 20 and 3 p.m. March 21. Tickets will be announced for online sales shortly. Single tickets are $10 for General Admission or $8 for Students/Seniors and can also be purchased at the door.

March 21

• The North Canton Lions Club will hold a Spring Craft and Artisan Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is being held at Hoover High School. There is no admission charge.

• At 11 a.m., the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E., invites children from Pre-K to Grade 4 to attend their Super Saturday program Don’t Let the Pigeon Miss the Party! Celebrate Mo Willems and his colorful cast of quirky characters. Listen to stories, make crafts, and play games featuring Elephant Gerald & Piggie, Pigeon & Duckling, Knuffle Bunny, Wilbur the Naked Mole Rat, & Sam & Leonardo. Mini hot dogs & cookies will be served. Registration is required for the free program. Questions or to register, call 330-832-9831, ext. 317 or visit www.massillonlibrary.org.

• Join the Walsh University World Student Organization for an International Dinner and Cultural Festival from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Auxiliary Gym in the Cecchini Family Health and Wellness Complex. Walsh’s international students will serve a buffet-style dinner reflecting the cultural heritage of their home countries. Students from 34 countries attend Walsh, including Nepal, Canada, Spain, Uganda, Brazil, Bolivia, Nicaragua, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia and the UK. Doors open at 4:15 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for students and children under the age of five are free. Tickets are available at www.walsh.edu/internationaldinner.