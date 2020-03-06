



GREEN The City of Green’s Great Eight Race Series launches this spring, with races May through November, to promote an active healthy lifestyle.

This race series joins together the eight existing 5K races held within the City of Green. Runners who complete a minimum of five of the eight races, will receive a Green Great Eight Race Series hoodie.

“In addition to promoting a healthy lifestyle that includes running and walking, these races are also great community events that raise money for a number of local charities,” said Mayor Gerard Neugebauer. “In 2019, more than 5,500 runners ran in these collective eight races raising a total of approximately $150,000 for local organizations and causes.”

The following 2020 races are included in the Green Great Eight Race Series:

May 2: Green Schools Foundation: Run for Education 5K and Fun Run

July 4: City of Green: Raintree 5K and Fun Run

July 19: Akron Canton Airport: 5K on the Runway

Sept 7: Green YMCA: Labor of Love 5K, 10K, 1M

Sept 13: Oak Clinic : Acorn Run 5K, 1K

Oct 4: Bulldog Dash: 5K, 1M, 200m

Oct 31: Rayl Charitable Foundation: HalloWin 5K, 1M

Nov 26: Green Professional Association: Turkey Trot 5K, 1M