Pro-Formance Swap Meet

Dave & Ed’s Super Auto Events Pro-Formance Swap Meet will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., March 7 and 8 at the Stark County Fairgrounds. It’s Ohio's largest indoor/outdoor performance meet with vendors selling circle track, drag, sprint and street wares. Two indoor heated buildings will be open rain or shine. General Admission is $7 per day or $10 for a weekend pass. Kids 11 and under get in free.

Sister Act

Head over to the Players Guild Theatre in Canton March 6-8 for its performance of “Sister Act,” a feel-good musical comedy smash based on the hit 1992 film that has audiences jumping to their feet. Filled with powerful gospel music, outrageous dancing and a truly moving story, it’s a sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship. Visit www.playersguildtheatre.com/ for times and additional dates.

Block Party

The 77th Annual Lions Club Show will be held March 6, 7, 8, 13, 14 and 15 at the Lion Lincoln Theatre in downtown Massillon The Massillon Lions Club is proud to present “Block Party”, its 77th annual variety show, which is the major fundraiser for the club each year. Chartered in 1943, the Massillon Lions Club is known for its efforts in sight and hearing conservation and community service. Online ticket sales are available until five hours before the show. All remaining tickets will be available to purchase at the Lincoln Theatre Box Office beginning one hour before the show. To purchase tickets by phone call 1-800-838-3006.