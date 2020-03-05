



GREEN The City of Green Parks and Recreation Division is extending its youth archery program by adding adaptive archery classes for participants requiring special accommodations or adaptions this summer.

All archery classes are led by a certified USA Archery instructor and aim to educate participants about archery with a strong emphasis on safety. Instructors also complete additional inclusion training and coaching in partnership with the Summit County Developmental Disabilities Board.

“Archery is a great sport for any person as it is easily adapted to accommodate any individual with special participation needs and we are very happy to be able to offer this program,” said Recreation Programmer Matt Kress.

The youth archery program is open to children ages 8 to 15. Class options include quick start, beginner, intermediate, advanced, adaptive, and home school classes. Registration is $25 per resident and $30 per nonresident. Three separate sessions available spring, summer, and fall. Adaptive Archery is only available during the summer session.

For class information and availability, visit www.cityofgreen.org/archery.