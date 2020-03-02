



JACKSON TWP. Shoppers walking through Belden Village Mall on Feb. 22 had a chance to stop and watch a cooking demonstration presented by Chef Rudy Moyer from Pegasus Farms. After the demonstration of how to make hummus, guests were able to taste test the final product.

Moyer is the horticulture manager at Pegasus and works with the Pegasus Country Store. He used many fresh ingredients grown at Pegasus.

The demonstration itself was part of the Live 360 Degree programming at Belden Village Mall. Marketing Direct Kari Pekar said the mall will be offering the cooking demonstrations every quarter in the Centre Court area.

“Rudy will be here again in May to demonstrate how to make Pico de Gallo salsa,” Pekar said. “The cooking demonstrations are one way we are enriching the programming at the mall. We’re having classes that are informational and educational and that offer ways for the mall to partner with local organizations. It’s a chance for the organizations to get information out to the public about their group.”

Chef Rudy talked with the audience as he worked. He also answered questions. After he was finished, everyone was invited to do a taste test and to get a copy of his recipe.

Moyer’s hummus was made of canned Garbanzo beans, fresh garlic cloves, fresh parsley, zested lemon and lemon juice and seasonings. In the end, Chef Rudy got a round of applause and the audience seemed to enjoy the taste testing.

All of the programming is open and free to the public. Some of the other new programming offered at the mall includes:

Every first Thursday of each month, Belden Village will offer crafter noon where participants work with different crafters to do a make and take craft.

The second Thursday of each month, Mercy Medical Center will host the Mercy Wellness Walk and they will do non-invasive wellness checks. Mercy will be doing diabetic foot testing in March.

The fourth Tuesday of each month, the Aultman Wellness on Wheels (WOW) group will be in the mall for wellness checks.

In early March, a local dance group, Rachel and Jonathan, taught ballroom dancing in the morning.

"The programming is meant to make the mall more like a community center where people can come to learn something new and enjoy the mall,“ Pekar said. ”For anyone who would like to propose a class, contact me at 330-494-8815.”