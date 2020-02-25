’The Mousetrap’

Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap” will be performed at 7:30 p.m., Feb. 28 and 29, at Spring Hill Historic Home, 1401 Spring Hill Lane NE, Massillon. A timeless tale of “whodunit,” The Mousetrap strands seven strangers at Monkswell Manor during a blizzard. But a police sergeant unexpectedly arrives, worried that a murderer-at-large is among the guests of the Manor. Before he can investigate, one of the guests is killed, starting an investigation into the lives and histories of everyone there. One of them is the killer, and another one of them may be next. Will the police be able to solve the case before another “mouse” falls? Visit www.springhillhistorichome.org/ for all the details and additional dates and times.

Olde Stark Antique Faire

Head over to the Stark County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Feb. 29 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 1 for the Olde Stark Antique Faire, which features large indoor collection of antiques and collectibles. Come and explore the wide choice of antiques offered by more than 100 dealers and collectors. Furniture, clocks, lamps, silver, brass, porcelain and pottery, vintage clothing, quilts, linens, jewelry, watches, art glass, crystal, old toys, dolls, country and primitives, art deco, retro, militaria, civil war, vintage books and prints, sports memorabilia, postcards and coins, old tools, kitchenware, political, advertising. Nostalgic collectibles of every description from fine heirlooms to folk art await your perusal.

Diamond Anniversary

Join Gervasi Vineyard’s wine steward in The Villa Grande at 1 p.m. March 1 for the Diamond Anniversary wine pairing event. Taste four of Gervasi's award-winning original wines paired with four favorite small bites. Price includes food, wine and service charge. Applicable taxes are additional. Tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable.Ccheck in under the name you used to purchase the tickets. Visit www.gervasivineyard.com for more details.