Feb. 21

• From 1 to 3 p.m., home schoolers ages 11 to 14 can learn about birds and why the matter and how they can help the avian neighbors. The program is at Firestone Park, Coventry Oaks, 40 Axline Ave.

Feb. 22

• Portage Lakes Branch Library presents Becoming a Volunteer Guardian: How you can make a difference in our community at 10:30 a.m. Enjoy donuts, coffee, and conversation with Julie Falter as she explains what a Volunteer Adult Guardian does. All ages are welcome. No registration is required. For more information, call 330-644-7050.

• From 6 to 10 p.m., the Akron Roller Derby will be competing at the John S. Knight Center, 77 E. Mill St. Doors open at 5 p.m. Admission is $12 for adults, $7 for kids, children 4 and under are free.

• The Akron Symphony Orchestra presents Mozart Requiem from 8 to 10 p.m. The performance will be held at E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall, 198 Hill St.

Feb. 25

• The Portage Lakes Branch Library, 4261 Manchester Road, is hosting Money Smarts for Seniors Account Ownership Transfers Finance Rec at 2 p.m. Coffee and light refreshments provided. No registration is necessary. For more information, contact 330-643-9075.

• A kids Mardi Gras party will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The program is for toddler, preschool and family and will be held at the Green Branch Library, 4046 Massillon Road.

• The Tuesday Musical Club presents Joshua Bell and Academy of St. Martin in the Fields in concert. One of the most celebrated classical musicians of our time, violinist Joshua Bell became even more famous after a subway experiment in 2007. Bell and the orchestra will perform at 7:30 p.m. at EJ Thomas Hall. Tickets start at $35 at tuesdaymusical.org and 330-761-3460.

Feb. 27

• The Summit County Children Services (SCCS) will host a special open house style event for those interested in becoming foster parents. The event will feature a keynote presentation from Kemp Boyd, executive director of love Akron, and a panel discussion with current foster parents. The open house is being held at 264 S. Arlington St. from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Registration is requested. To register, visit summitkids.org/FPRegistration or call 330-996-1080.

Feb. 28

• Join a naturalist from 10:30 to noon for healthy outdoor exercise by hiking at a vigorous pace with few, if any, rest stops. Beginners are welcome but talk to your doctor before beginning a new exercise routine. Drinking water is recommended. Munroe Falls Park, Tallmadge Meadows, 1088 North Ave.

Feb. 29

• Join a naturalist for a hike as we look for coyotes and evidence of their presence in the park from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Dress appropriately for an outdoor winter excursion. Goodyear Heights Park, Main Entrance: 2077 Newton St.