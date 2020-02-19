Feb. 21

• Bring a comfy chair or blankets and your favorite stuffed animal for a special screening of Toy Story 4 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Perry Sippo Branch Library. Afterwards, your special stuffed pal is invited to spend the night at the library. They’ll have lots of great stories to share when you pick them up the next day. Toy Story 4 is the final installment of the Toy Story franchise. Major complications ensue when Bonnie turns a spork into a toy, but he sees himself as an eating utensil instead. Woody, Buzz and co. have to set out into the world to find him, reunite with Bonnie, and resolve his existential crisis. Rated G. Register StarkLibrary.org.

Feb. 22

• The Belairs, known as northeast Ohio’s premiere oldies band, will be performing at the Lions Lincoln Theatre at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $20 for the main floor and $15 for the balcony, and can be purchased online at www.lionslincolntheatre.org or by calling 1-800-838-3006. The Belairs are a young, energetic six piece 50s and 60s band from the Stow-Munroe Falls and Cleveland area.

• Homeschool students and their families are invited to the Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E., from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The drop-in open house will include guided tours and art activities ranging from origami to printmaking. This new event is open to all homeschool students for $5 per child. Admission is free for adults, but everyone who attends is asked to preregister by calling 330-833-4061 by Feb. 22. Groups can bring a lunch to enjoy in Gessner Hall or purchase lunch in the lobby café, Anderson’s in the City. For more information, call the Museum at 330-833-4061 or visit massillonmuseum.org.

Feb. 25

• The Kent State University at Stark Theatre will hold open auditions for “May 4th Voices: Kent State, 1970” by David Hassler. Auditions are open to everyone, including students and members of the community. Kent State Stark encourages diversity in casting. Those auditioning may perform a prepared monologue, or work from selected scene excerpts (sides) chosen by the director at the auditions. Visit www.kent.edu/stark/may-4th-voices for more information. Auditions are being held from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 25 and Feb. 26.

• At the Massillon Museum’s Brown Bag Lunch, Richard Regula will present a program about his father, Ralph Regula (1924–2017), “Ralph Regula: The Congressman Seated through Seven Presidents.” The program will be held in MassMu’s Gessner Hall, 121 Lincoln Way E., from 12:10 to 12:50 p.m. Admission is free to everyone and no reservations are required. The Museum provides a free cookie and coffee for every guest. Lunches and specialty beverages can be purchased at Anderson’s in the City, the Museum lobby café. For more information, call the Museum at 330-833-4061 or visit massillonmuseum.org.

• The men of St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 226 Third St. SE, Massillon, will host a pancake supper from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Walk-ins will be welcome. Tickets for the all-you-can-eat meal — flapjacks, sausage, and applesauce — are just $5 for adults and $3 for children under the age of 12. Proceeds will benefit St. Timothy’s Church outreach programs to help feed the hungry. Guests will enjoy lively intermittent piano entertainment by Fr. George Baum and socializing with friends of all faiths. For more information, call 330-832-8469.

Feb. 27

• ABCs of Medicare will be presented at 6 p.m. by a representative from AultCare’s PrimeTime Health Plan at North Canton Medical Center Entrance A, 6046 Whipple Ave. NW. Learn what people need to know as they approach Medicare eligibility. This educational meeting will help individuals and their loved ones navigate through the Medicare network as they prepare for tomorrow. Reservations are required. Call 330-754-4508 or sign up at www.aultman.org.

• Individuals with autism or sensory sensitivities and their family members or companions are invited to the Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E., from 5:30 to 7 p.m., for an Artful Evening. Guests will be able to tour modified galleries and participate in a hands-on craft activity. A complimentary snack will be served. The event is free. Reservations are suggested. Guests may RSVP by calling 330-833-4061. For more information, call the museum at 330-833-4061 or visit massillonmuseum.org.

• At 6:30 p.m. March 10, the St. Raphael Center, 4365 Fulton Drive NW, is expanding its community programming with a three-day Lent mission on the book Prayer: Our Deepest Longing Ronald Rolheiser. The book can be purchased at St. Raphael Books and Gifts for $9 plus. The evening will include a discussion session that will be led by the center’s spiritual advisor Fr. Nicholas Mancini. Those interested in attending should reserve their spot by 5 p.m. Feb. 28 by emailing ccugini@livingbreadradio.com or calling 330-492-7018.

Feb. 29

• Join the Summit County Master Gardeners for presentations by Jacqueline Kowalski, Phyllis Mihalik, Amp Giles and John Palmer as part of the Saturday Garden Series on Feb. 29 and March 7. There will be a silent auction, raffle baskets and a books and bulbs sale. A breakfast buffet and lunch are also included. The cost is $60 for both days or $37.50 for one day. The presentations will be at Todaro’s Party Center, 1820 Akron-Peninsula Road.

• The Greater Stark County Urban League is hosting Chicago Mayor and Massillon native Lori Lightfoot as the keynote speaker for its Black and White Ball to be held from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Metropolitan Event Center, 601 Cleveland Ave. NW. The theme of this year’s fundraising event is Connecting with the Community. The ball will feature dinner, music and dancing. Tickets are $100 and can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/greater-stark-county-urban-league-29337115281. For additional information about the event, contact the Urban League at 330-754-1576 or visit www.starkurbanleague.org.

• Beat the Winter Blues by joining Sing Stark for this year's Signature Fundraising Event: Crooners, Cocktails & Cuisine at 6 p.m. at the Cultural Center for the Arts, 1001 Market Ave. N., Canton. Let Sing Stark warm you up with the outstanding cuisine of Northeast Ohio chefs and music of Michael Sonata. Enjoy delectable dishes from DD Stutz, Angelo’s 2 Go, Mr. BBQ, Poagies, Green Vegetarian Food Truck, Michael D’s, Sahara Grille, Aladdin’s Eatery, The Purple Door, Chocolates by Erin, and Nothing Bundt Cakes. Bid on a Hilton Head vacation, a foursome golf outing at Glenmoor Country Club, a foursome golf outing with caddies at Fairlawn Country Club, an exquisite piece from Julz by Alan Rodriguez, or a live Vox Audio performance in the live auction. The evening will also feature a silent auction and a wine pull. Tickets are $55 per person, or $100 for a couple and include one complimentary drink per person. Tickets are available at www.SingStark.org or by calling 330-455-1000. VIP tickets are also available.