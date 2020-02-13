Events at the zoo

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Feb. 15, help build special Valentine's enrichment items, which will be placed in the animal habitats throughout the day. Admission is free for Akron Zoo members. Regular admission rates apply and discounts and coupons not valid.

Then on Feb. 17, it’s President’s Day and admission is free for all guests. Parking is $3. The zoo is at 500 Edgewood Ave.

Family events at the Metro Parks

Did you know J.K. Rowling took inspiration from the stars for the Harry Potter series? During an indoor presentation Feb. 15, reacquaint yourself with the celestial counterparts of some of your favorite characters from Hogwarts. Afterwards, walk outside to see if any "wizards" are visible in the sky. The program takes place from 7 to 8 p.m. at Firestone Park, Coventry Oaks area, 40 Axline Ave.

From 5:30 to 6;30 p.m., Feb. 16, the Metro Parks is calling all families for a pajama hike. Dress in your PJs for a short nighttime hike along a paved trail to look for animals getting ready for bed. Afterward, enjoy some nighttime tales and marshmallows by the glow of a campfire. The event is being held at the Campfire Area, 1828 Smith Road.

Story of Matilda

Visit Theatre 8:15 on dates between Feb. 21 and March for the story of Matilda, the story of an extraordinary girl who has a vivid imagination and sharp mind who dares to take a stand and change her own destiny. The performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8:15 p.m. and Sundays at 2:15 p.m. The cost is $15 for adults, and $13 for seniors and students. The performances are being held at 4740 Massillon Road. Call 330-896-0339 or visit www.theatre815.com or email info@theatre8:15.com for tickets or more information.