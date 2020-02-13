Wine & Whisky Bottle Terrarium Workshop

The Valentine’s Wine & Whisky Bottle Terrarium Workshop will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Feb. 15 at Boomdyada, 332 Fourth St. in downtown Canton. Are you looking for a place to take your Valentine? Bring your Valentine and make ivy and moss terrariums in your choice of wine and whisky bottles. The workshop is $25 per person. For more information, call 330-704-2260 or register online @ boomdyada.com.

Canton Youth Symphony

Side-by-side with the Canton Youth Symphony will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Canton Symphony Orchestra, 2331 17th St. NW, Canton. At this performance, guests will enjoy the Canton Youth Symphony Advanced Orchestra joining the main orchestra for two pieces – Finlandia and Crown Imperial. It will conclude with the performance with Beethoven’s “Pastorale” – a journey through Beethoven’s view of the German countryside. Visit www.cantonsymphony.org/event/side-by-side-with-the-canton-youth-symphony/ for prices and other details.

History of Bridal Fashion

Tying the Knot: The History of Bridal Fashion will be held Feb. 17 and Feb. 20 at the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum, 800 McKinley Monument Drive NW, Canton. Explore wedding fashions of the past, from the 1860s to the present day. Learn more about the history behind timeless wedding traditions, such as the bouquet toss, wedding cakes, the engagement ring, the role of the Best Man, and more.