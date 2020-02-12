Feb. 14

• Join Metro Parks for a snow adventure from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Enjoy all things snow: flakes, balls, angels and forts. Bundle up and bring your creativity. Meet at the Nature Play area near Pioneer Shelter at Goodyear Heights Metro Park, 550 Frazier Ave.

Feb. 15

• Auditions will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Feb. 15 and Feb. 16 for performances of “Charlotte’s Web” at Theatre 8:15, 4740 Massillon Road. Have a 2 to 3-minute memorized monologue ready at auditions. If interested in a dramatic role, present a dramatic monologue if interested in a comedic role, present a comedic monologue, if interested in both roles, present both dramatic and comedic. Performance dates are April 24, 25, 26 and May 1, 2, and 3. There will also be readings from the script. Bring all conflict dates. A rehearsal schedule will be available at auditions to fill out with conflicts. All roles are open. For more information, call 330-896-0339.

• From 2 to 3:30 p.m., dive deep into winter pond and marsh ecology with a naturalist on a hike to discover what's going on under the ice and why that frozen layer is so important. Dress appropriately for an outdoor winter excursion. The program is held at Goodyear Heights Park, Pioneer area, 550 Frazier Ave.

• Children ages 3 to 6 and their adult companions will learn about groundhogs from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 15 and Feb. 17. The program includes a short hike and craft. Make other arrangements for younger children unable to remain in infant seats or strollers. The program takes place at Firestone Park, Coventry Oaks, 40 Axline Ave.

• Boy Scout Troop 334 is hosting a spaghetti dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. at Queen of Heaven Parish Life Center, 1800 Steese Road. Adult dinner includes: All-you-can-eat spaghetti, homemade marinara sauce, tw0 homemade meatballs, bread, salad, and punch or coffee. Kid’s dinners include: All-you-can-eat spaghetti, homemade marinara sauce, one homemade meatball, bread, salad, and punch. Adult dinners are $9, seniors 65 plus are $7, kids 5 to 12 are $6 and kids under 5 are free.

Feb. 18

• The Portage Lakes Branch Library is hosting Money Smarts for Seniors Finance Recovery after a Disaster at 2 p.m. Coffee and light refreshments provided. No registration is necessary. The Library is at 4261 Manchester Road. For more information, contact 330-643-9075.

Feb. 20

• From 6 to 6:30 p.m., enjoy an evening of exercise with a certified BalloFlex instructor. BalloFlex is a seated workout that incorporates the elements of dance and fitness together in a safe, low impact and fun system. It is designed for all ages and abilities. It takes place at Coventry Oaks, 40 Axline Ave.

Feb. 21

• From 1 to 3 p.m., home schoolers ages 11 to 14 can learn about birds and why the matter and how they can help the avian neighbors. The program is at Firestone Park, Coventry Oaks, 40 Axline Ave.

Feb. 25

• The Portage Lakes Branch Library is hosting Money Smarts for Seniors Account Ownership Transfers Finance Rec at 2 p.m. Coffee and light refreshments provided. No registration is necessary. The Library is at 4261 Manchester Road. For more information, contact 330-643-9075.

• The Tuesday Musical Club presents Joshua Bell and Academy of St. Martin in the Fields in concert. One of the most celebrated classical musicians of our time, violinist Joshua Bell became even more famous after a subway experiment in 2007. Bell and the orchestra will perform at 7:30 p.m. at EJ Thomas Hall. Before the concert, audience members can learn about the Academy’s signature style of performing without a conductor during a Concert Conversation with the musicians. Moderated by Eric Kisch of WCLV-FM’s “Musical Passions” program, the Concert Conversation will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the hall. Tickets start at $35 at tuesdaymusical.org and 330-761-3460.

Feb. 28

• Join a naturalist from 10:30 to noon for healthy outdoor exercise by hiking at a vigorous pace with few, if any, rest stops. Beginners are welcome but talk to your doctor before beginning a new exercise routine. Drinking water is recommended. Munroe Falls Park, Tallmadge Meadows, 1088 North Ave.

Feb. 29

• Join a naturalist for a hike as we look for coyotes and evidence of their presence in the park from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Dress appropriately for an outdoor winter excursion. Goodyear Heights Park, Main Entrance: 2077 Newton St.