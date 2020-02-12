Feb. 15

• Auditions will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Feb. 15 and Feb. 16 for performances of “Charlotte’s Web” at Theatre 8:15, 4740 Massillon Road. Have a 2 to 3-minute memorized monologue ready at auditions. If interested in a dramatic role, present a dramatic monologue if interested in a comedic role, present a comedic monologue, if interested in both roles, present both dramatic and comedic. Performance dates are April 24, 25, 26 and May 1, 2, and 3. There will also be readings from the script. Bring all conflict dates. A rehearsal schedule will be available at auditions to fill out with conflicts. All roles are open. For more information, call 330-896-0339.

• Aultman College is opening its doors for Preview Day – an open house style event for interested students – at 10 a.m. The event includes tours of college facilities and classrooms; the opportunity to meet with students, faculty and staff; and presentations about the various programs in nursing, radiography, social work, medical assisting and the health sciences, as well as College Credit Plus for high school students. The event is free, but reservations are required. To learn more and RSVP, visit www.aultmancollege.edu/open-house. Aultman College is next to Aultman Hospital at the corner of Dartmouth Ave and 7th St SW.

• The Stark County Hunger Task Force (SCHTF) officials are hosting the first ever “Oscar Comes to The Palace” event. The event takes place at the historic Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N. The red carpet will roll out starting at 6 p.m. with an Oscar nominated film starting at 7:30pm. During the pre-show there will have appetizers movie trivia, a cash bar, and a costume contest. The announcement of the Oscar nominated movie showing will be determined at a later date and will be announced on social media platforms. Tickets are $25, appetizers, desserts, and movie tickets are included in the event cost. Tickets are limited and can be purchased at starkhunger.org/oscar. Proceeds will help fight hunger in Stark County. For more information, call 330-455-6667 or visit SCHTF at www.starkhunger.org.

Feb.19

• Plant-Perfect Diet will be presented at 6 p.m. by Adene Keller, BSN, RN-C, at North Canton Medical Center, Entrance A, 6046 Whipple Ave. NW. For those wondering how to make their diet healthier, this HealthTalk will discuss how to start a plant-based diet shown to help prevent, stop and even reverse heart disease. Keller will also discuss how to shop for and prepare heart-healthy food. Reservations are required. Call 330-754-4508 or sign up at www.aultman.org.

• Placing May 4, 1970, in historical context will be presented from 7 to 8:30 p.m. as part of a series of programs leading up to the 50th May 4 commemoration in 2020 provides an opportunity for all to remember and honor the tragic events of May 4, 1970, that occurred on the Kent State University campus. This year’s anniversary represents a significant and historic milestone, not only for the university, but for Stark County. Free public events are being held at Kent State at Stark, 6000 Frank Ave. NW, leading up to May 4.

Feb. 21

• Bring a comfy chair or blankets and your favorite stuffed animal for a special screening of Toy Story 4 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Perry Sippo Branch Library. Afterwards, your special stuffed pal is invited to spend the night at the library. They’ll have lots of great stories to share when you pick them up the next day. Toy Story 4 is the final installment of the Toy Story franchise. Major complications ensue when Bonnie turns a spork into a toy, but he sees himself as an eating utensil instead. Woody, Buzz and co. have to set out into the world to find him, reunite with Bonnie, and resolve his existential crisis. Rated G. Register StarkLibrary.org.

Feb. 25

• The Kent State University at Stark Theatre will hold open auditions for “May 4th Voices: Kent State, 1970” by David Hassler. Auditions are open to everyone, including students and members of the community. Kent State Stark encourages diversity in casting. Those auditioning may perform a prepared monologue, or work from selected scene excerpts (sides) chosen by the director at the auditions. Visit www.kent.edu/stark/may-4th-voices for more information. Auditions are being held from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 25 and Feb. 26.

Feb. 27

• ABCs of Medicare will be presented at 6 p.m. by a representative from AultCare’s PrimeTime Health Plan at North Canton Medical Center Entrance A, 6046 Whipple Ave. NW. Learn what people need to know as they approach Medicare eligibility. This educational meeting will help individuals and their loved ones navigate through the Medicare network as they prepare for tomorrow. Reservations are required. Call 330-754-4508 or sign up at www.aultman.org.

Feb. 29

• Join the Summit County Master Gardeners for presentations by Jacqueline Kowalski, Phyllis Mihalik, Amp Giles and John Palmer as part of the Saturday Garden Series on Feb. 29 and March 7. There will be a silent auction, raffle baskets and a books and bulbs sale. A breakfast buffet and lunch are also included. The cost is $60 for both days or $37.50 for one day. The presentations will be at Todaro’s Party Center, 1820 Akron-Peninsula Road.