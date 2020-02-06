Nocturnal world

From 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 7, take an adventure into the nocturnal world at Quail Hollow Park, 13480 Congress Lake Ave. After learning about the nocturnal world gather around the campfire to uncover what you heard on the trek and enjoy a fire-toasted marshmallow. For more information, call 330-877-2457 or visit www.starkparks.com.

Wine, Cheese & Chocolate

At 7 p.m. Feb. 8, celebrate life’s little pleasures at Akron Civic Theatre’s Wine, Cheese & Chocolate, Darling! This tasting event will showcase 45 different wines, domestic and international. Patrons will enjoy wines from dry to sweet, white to red, champagne to port — and new elegant boxed wines. Tastings will be paired with 18 different cheeses and chocolates. This year’s theme is wines out of this world. Sponsored by wayside furniture & the Akron Civic Theatre Women’s Guild. All guests must be 21 years and over. The theatre is at 182 S. Main St.

Johnny Cash tribute

Terry Lee Goffee will perform his tribute to Johnny Cash at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Lions Lincoln Theatre in Massillon. Tickets are $20 for the balcony, and $25 for the floor. All seats are reserved, and may be purchased online at www.lionslincolntheatre.org or by calling 1-800-838-3006.

Wine and Paint

Akron Zoo’s Valentine’s Day Special Wine and Paint from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 14. Tickets include one drink, chocolates, fruit, cheese and painting to take home. The cost is $43 for non-zoo members and $38 for members. Tickets are available online at www.akronzoo.org/wine-and-paint. The zoo is located at 505 Euclid Ave.