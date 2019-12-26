Canton Charge game

Catch the Canton Charge NBA G-League basketball team powered by the Cleveland Cavaliers, in action all season at the Canton Memorial Civic Center. The next home game is at 7 p.m. Dec. 28. For 2019-20 game tickets and event information, head to CantonCharge.com or call 866-444-1944. Fans can also stay up-to-date on team news by following the team at: @CantonCharge on Twitter at www.twitter.com/CantonCharge and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CantonCharge.

New Years Eve at the Crush House

On Dec. 31, ring in the New Year at the Crush House at Gervasi Vineyard, 1700 55th St. To purchase tickets and reserve your seating time, call Devin Hurd at 330-497-1000 ext. 521. Tickets are nt available online. Enjoy a four-course meal and raise a toast to auld lang syne. Two options are available to suit your celebration style: Early Birds: Reservations starting at 5 p.m. and includes 4-course meal and complimentary glass of bubbly $70 per person; or Ball Droppers Reservations starting at 9:30 pm. The kitchen will be open until 12:30 a.m.; bar until 1 a.m. Includes 4-course meal, complimentary glass of bubbly, DJ (Beach Boyz Entertainment), party favors and balloon drop at midnight . Cost is $85 per person.

Amish Door Winter Village

From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., head to at Amish Door at 1210 Winesburg St. in Wilmot. Bring the whole family for winter fun at Amish Door Restaurant & Village, now through January 20th, 2020. Kids & adults of all ages will enjoy this new holiday tradition including ice skating, Snowzilla a 60-foot slide, Snomazing Maze, and Bouncy the World's Tallest Snowman. For more details, call 330-359-5464, ext. 421.