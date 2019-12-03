Dec. 6

• Springfield Township presents Holiday Lights on the Lake with Santa and Mrs. Claus at 7 p.m. The annual Christmas Tree Lighting Festivities will be held at Lakefront Park on Canfield Road. Caroling will be provided by the Springfield High School Spartanaires and the Young and Spring Hill Elementary School choirs. Hot chocolate, coffee, cookies and hot dogs will be served in the Fire Department. The township is in need of corporate and individual contributions to expand the light display. For more information, contact Terry Robinson at 330-734-4121 or email trobinson@springfieldtownship.us.

• From 5:30 to 7 p.m., come out and enjoy a winter campfire with a naturalist and learn different s’more recipes. Bring unique recipes of your own to share, if you have them. S’mores will be provided while supplies last. For information, call 330-865-8065.The event takes place at F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm/Seneca Deck, 1828 Smith Road.

Dec. 8

• The annual New Franklin Community Christmas Open House and Tree Lighting will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. at Tudor House on the Portage Lakes, 655 Latham Lane. School and community choral groups will entertain, children’s holiday activities and refreshments will be provided. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be flying in to visit with children and photo ops. The event will conclude with the lighting of the New Franklin Christmas Tree and carols around the tree to welcome the holiday season.

• Auditions will be held at Theatre 8:15 for Matilda The Musical from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 8 and from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 9. Bring 16 measures of a song, a one-minute monologue of any style. Wear loose clothing for dance and if you have a resume and headshot bring them. Performance dates are Feb. 21 to March 1, 2020 Fridays and Saturdays at 8:15 p.m. and Sundays at 2:15 p.m. Bring a list of all conflicts scheduled from auditions to performance dates. There will be a draft rehearsal schedule available at the auditions. Auditions are held at Theatre 8:15 at 4740 Massillon Road.

• From 1 to 3 p.m. the Metro Parks’ volunteers will be available at Goodyear Heights Metro Park/Goodyear Lodge, 2077 Newton St., to help attach hiking spree shields to hiking sticks free of charge. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Dec. 11

• Join the Metro Park’s interpretive artist for an entertaining lesson in nature drawing. Bring a sketchbook, pencil and a sense of humor. Beginners are welcome. Registration is required. To register or for more information, call 330-865-8065. The program is being held from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. at F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm/Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Road.

• From 2 to 3:30 p.m., join the Metro Parks for a special program and hike, Are bats really blind, and does it ever rain cats and dogs? Learn the fun truth about local wildlife while hiking Oxbow Trail. For information, call 330-865-8065. The program is being held at Cascade Valley Metro Park/Oxbow Area at 1061 Cuyahoga Street.

• Come create your own holiday cards, bookmarks or other artwork using colorful scraps of patterned paper. Personalized presents never looked so good. The program is from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Goodyear Heights Metro Park/Goodyear Lodge, 2077 Newton St. For information, call 330-865-8065.