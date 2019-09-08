Famed musician, composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein is the focus of a new exhibit opening at the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage in the Cleveland suburb of Beechwood.

“Leonard Bernstein: The Power of Music,” will be on display from Sept. 25 through March 1.

Among the more than 100 artifacts on exhibit will be Bernstein’s piano, conducting suit and many family heirlooms, and displays also include original films and immersive audio installations. The exhibit will focus on how Bernstein’s work was informed by the political and social crises of his day.

Museum admission is $12, or $10 for seniors 60 and older and students 12 and older, and $5 for children 5 to 11.

For more information, call 216-593-0575 or visit www.maltzmuseum.org.