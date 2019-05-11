Mary Jo Varn details the story in her new book, "Light As a Feather."

NORTH CANTON Mary Jo Varn couldn't have been more excited and happy. After months of waiting, she was about to greet her new granddaughter.

Varn's daughter's first child - already christened Lily Jo - was set to arrive on Jan. 4, 2012.

A routine ultrasound on Dec. 8, 2011, upended everything.

It revealed that the baby died after the umbilical cord became wrapped around her neck.

Varn, a member of St. Anthony/All Saints Catholic parish in Canton, said God comforted the family by surrounding them with people who had experienced similar losses, including nurses, the doctor, the funeral director and a minister friend who lost a grandchild through illness.

She details the story in her new book, "Light As a Feather."

During the ordeal, Varn had the presence of mind to take notes.

"It was divinely inspired," she said. "I didn't want her memory to go by the wayside. I didn't want her to be forgotten. I would cry as I would write it."

"Lily's here!"

The book also shares what Varn believes were heavenly signs from baby Lily.

Varn said that apart from showing her notes to close friends, she had no plans to turn them into a book, but one friend urged her to look into it.

She submitted the material to a Christian publishing house.

While on vacation, Varn received a call from the publisher, telling her it was going to press.

"I said, 'Are you kidding?' I thought it was some kind of flim-flam," she recalled with a laugh. "But my husband said, 'All you've ever wanted to do was help people.' I looked down and saw a little white feather. I knew it was from Lily."

Varn said feathers kept showing up, in her yard, at the grocery store, almost every place she went, even once in a cartoon of strawberries.

Eventually, her collection grew to 400.

"People would look at me like I was nuts," she said. "I don't know why Lily picked feathers."

Varn said her daughter and son-in-law have since had two healthy children who've been made aware of their sister. The family celebrates Lily's birthday by releasing balloon at her grave site.

"The kids know it's not a sad thing; it's like 'Lily's here!'" Varn said of the feathers.

"They're my heroes"

Varn said she doesn't know if her daughter and son-in-law have read her book, but noted that she had their blessing to write it.

"They're my heroes. I wanted to make sure they didn't mind," she said. "I never wanted to overstep my bounds. I just didn't want her (Lily's) story to be lost."

Recently, Varn has been involved with helping her husband, Dennis, years recover from a stroke.

"One day at a time; I know that's a cliche," she said. "I but I think if we just trust and not get ahead of ourselves, that's all we can do ...You get a strength you didn't know you had."

Varn said her goal in writing the book is to encourage families who've been through similar losses and challenges.

"Sometimes, you just have to trust beyond yourself," she said. "If you trust in God, he'll help you. Sometimes, you don't think he's there, but he said, 'Be still and know I am God.'"

"I just want people to know there's hope, even in the darkest of times. Even when you think there's no hope. There's always a glimmer."

The book is available at Amazon.com and Books-A-Million.

