Including Netflix's 'Enola Holmes,' starring Millie Bobby Brown of 'Stranger Things'

Netflix

Sept. 18

American Barbecue Showdown (Netflix Original)

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Netflix Family)

Ratched (Netflix Original)

Sept. 21

A Love Song for Latasha (Netflix Documentary)

Sept. 22

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt Season 3 (Netflix Family)

Jake Whitehall: Travels with My Father Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Kiss the Ground

The Playbook (Netflix Documentary)

Mighty Express (Netflix Family)

Sept. 23

Enola Holmes (Netflix Original)

Waiting...

Sept. 24

The Chef Show Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)

Real Steel

Hulu

Sept. 18

Babyteeth

The Fight

Gemini Man

PEN15 Season 2, Part 1 (Hulu Original)

Sherman's Showcase: Black History Month Special

StarDog and TurboCat

Sept. 20

The Haunted

Sept. 21

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards

Sept. 22

Filthy Rich Series Premiere

The Addams Family

Sept. 23

Cosmos: Possible Worlds

If Loving You Is Wrong Season 5

Amazon Prime

Sept. 18

All In: The Fight for Democracy

Gemini Man

Sept. 22

The Addams Family

Disney+

Sept. 18

Becoming Season 1 (Disney+ Original)

Bend it Like Beckham

Coop & Cami Ask the World (Season 2)

Europe from Above (Season 1)

Ever After: A Cinderella Story

Kingdom of the Mummies (Season 1)

Marvel Super Hero Adventures (Season 4)

Notre Dame: Race Against the Inferno

Once Upon a Time (Season 1-7)

One Day at Disney Episode 142 "Dr. Natalie Mylniczenko: Veterinarian" (Disney+ Original)

Soy Luna (Season 2-3)

Violetta (Season 3)

Weird but True Episode 306 "Trains" (Disney+ Original)

Wicked Tuna (Season 9)