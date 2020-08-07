As summer creeps into fall and we settle into another month of social distancing and quarantine, let your mind wander to places you physically can’t –– yet. Here are a few podcasts geared toward women that will spark your travel bug and inspire your next adventure when the effects of the pandemic lessen.





My Solo Road



If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to explore the world in a van –– all on your own –– Sydney Ferbrache has you covered. On “My Solo Road,” Ferbrache brings you along her journey of traveling in a van as a solo female. She discusses how she left her day job to live on the road, and how she manages personal struggles such as safety, finances and loneliness.



Find it: https://divineontheroad.com/solo-female-van-life-podcast/







Women Who Travel



Each week, Conde Nast Traveler editors Meredith Carey and Lale Arikoglu discuss the realities of travelling as a woman today. They lift up the women disrupting the travel industry, and celebrate the reasons we seek adventure.



Find it: https://www.cntraveler.com/story/women-who-travel-podcast-archive







She Explores



In this podcast, host Gale Straub covers themes such as solo hiking and camping, entrepreneurship, aging, diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), conservation, motherhood, chronic illness and feminism as they intersect with outdoor experiences. Interviews, narrative stories and listener submissions make up a tapestry of over 100 episodes for the curious mind to devour.



Find it: https://she-explores.com/women-on-the-road/





Out There



Out There was launched in 2015 after host Willow Belden quit her job at Wyoming’s NPR station and thru-hiked the Colorado Trail. Out There gives listeners a chance to hear about the transformative experiences that others have in the outdoors, see our lives in a new way and evaluate what we’re doing with our lives.



Find it: http://www.outtherepodcast.com/about-2-1