Video games and contemporary art

The Akron Art Museum, One South High St., presents “Open World: Video Games and Contemporary Art” at 11 a.m. to noon Feb. 1. Catch the works of Open World before the exhibition closes. Join Curator Theresa Bembnister to learn how some of the most beloved video game franchises – Super Mario Bros, The Legend of Zelda and The Sims and more how they inspired the artists in Open World. Addmision is $12 and free for members. For more information, visit www.akronartmuseum.org.

Learn about groundhogs

The whole family can learn about groundhogs and enjoy fun activities for the whole family from 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 2 at Quail Hollow Park. The park is at 13480 Congress Lake Avenue in Hartville. For more information, visit www.starkparks.com or call 330-877-2457.

Galentine’s Day

Celebrate Galentine’s Day from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 6 with your friends at the National First Ladies Library and Historic Site, 205 Market Ave. S. The evening features a night of hand lettering and calligraphy inspired by first lady quotes and peruse some first couple love notes. It will be complemented by cheese and chocolate courtesy of a local favorite, La Fromage du Monde. Cost is $20 and includes supplies, instruction and snacks. For more information, visit http://www.firstladies.org/.

Tribute to Johnny Cash

Terry Lee Goffee will perform his Tribute to Johnny Cash at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Lions Lincoln Theatre in Massillon. Tickets are $20 for the balcony, and $25 for the floor. All seats are reserved, and may be purchased online at www.lionslincolntheatre.org or by calling 1-800-838-3006.