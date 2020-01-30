The Lion King

Award Nominated Film Series: “The Lion King”, will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 and at 2 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Canton Palace Theatre. See the top nominated films of the year on Canton’s largest movie screen, just in time for award show season. After the murder of his father, a young lion prince flees his kingdom only to learn the true meaning of responsibility and bravery.

Chocolate & Wine

Chocolate & Wine Pairings will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 1. Join the wine steward in The Villa Grande at Gervasi for rich chocolate desserts paired with Gervasi’s award-winning wines. Two classes available: 1-2 p.m. and 3-4 p.m.

The Music of Queen

“Jeans ‘N Classics-The Music of Queen” will be at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Canton Symphony Orchestra, 2331 17th St. NW, Canton. Queen is returning for one performance only. Hear Toronto-based Jeans ‘N Classics when it joins the Symphony to present the songs made famous by Freddie Mercury and the rest of Queen. The set list includes such favorites as: Radio Ga Ga, Under Pressure, We Will Rock You, We Are The Champions, Bohemian Rhapsody and Crazy Little Thing Called Love. Visit www.cantonsymphony.org/events more details.