Jan. 31

• Stark State College will sell classroom items and office furnishings during a one-day sale open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 755 White Pond Drive, Akron. Quantities are limited. Credit and debit cards are not accepted, cash or personal checks only. Some items will require disassembly. All purchases must be picked up day of sale. All sales are final. For more information, call 330-494-6170, ext. 4514, or email surplus@starkstate.edu. A sample of inventory for sale is posted at www.starkstate.edu/sale.

Feb. 1

• At 9:30 a.m., Nate Jackson, Yoga Instructor at Release Yoga will speak about Perfect Your Posture as part of the Stark Parks Running Speaker Series. The talk will take place at the Exploration Gateway, 5712 12th St. NW, Perry Twp. Join Stark Parks for park run, a free, timed 5k every Saturday at 8 a.m. beginning in the lower parking lot. Aimee Sauls will help guide you and fellow runners will be there for encouragement. Registration is free but bring cash or check for $15 to cover the cost of the materials.

Feb. 3

• At 6 p.m., the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E., is holding a Vinyl Listening Session. Club members share songs from their vinyl record collections. Expand your musical tastes and enjoy listening with others. A turntable will be provided. No registration is required for this free program. Call Sherie Brown at 330-832-9831, ext. 314 or visit www.massillonlibrary.org for information.

Feb. 4

• Stark Parks’ Curious Keen-Agers, for adults age 55 and older, presents a science program from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Exploration Gateway at Sippo Lake Park-North, 5712 12th St. NW, Perry Twp. The program will allow for life-long earners to become a scientist for an afternoon by participating in a fun science experiment. All supplies are included visit Register at StarkParks.com/keenagers or call 330-477-3552.

• The Massillon Museum’s History Discussion Group will meet from 10 a.m. to noon, to discuss “The Most Interesting Thing You Ever Did.” Moderator Chris Craft suggests bringing stories and photos. The Museum is fully accessible. Attendance is free and open to everyone and new participants are always welcome. Liebermann’s pastries and coffee are available for a donation. For more information, call the Museum at 330-833-4061 or visit massillonmuseum.org. The museum is located at 121 Lincoln Way East.

Feb. 5

• The Canton Symphony Orchestra will host a fee concert in its education series, SymphonyLand Woodwinds. There will be two performances one at 10 a.m. and another at 11 a.m. The concert is to introduce children ages three to six and their guardians to classical music, instruments and stories in a fun and interactive way. The concert will be held at Foundation Hall, Zimmermann Symphony Center, 2331 17th St. NW.

Feb. 7

• Take a lunch break on Fridays from Feb. 7-28, at the Massillon Museum for beginner-friendly yoga. All ages and levels are welcome to attend for restorative poses, vinyasa, and a five-minute savanna at the end. The group will meet from 12:30 to 1:15 p.m. Each participant should bring a mat. The fee is $6 per class or $15 for a bundle of three classes. Payment is due at the beginning of the class. No advance registration is necessary. The museum is located at 121 Lincoln Way E. For more information, call the Museum at 330-833-4061 or visit massillonmuseum.org.

• Free vision screenings are being offered by Stark State College’s ophthalmic technology students on the first Friday of every month, open to individuals of all ages. The clinics are held from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. in room J 100 in the Health Sciences Building, 6200 Frank Ave. NW, with entrance off Mega Street and parking in the Massage Clinic lot. For more information, email mbell2@starkstate.edu or call 330-494-6170 ext. 4927.

Feb. 8

• Stark Parks’ Curious Keen-Agers, for adults age 55 and over, presents an archery program from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at Exploration Gateway at Sippo Lake Park-North, 5712 12th St. NW, Perry Twp. Register at StarkParks.com/keenagers or call 330-477-3552.

• Terry Lee Goffee will perform his Tribute to Johnny Cash at 7:30 p.m. at the Lions Lincoln Theatre in Massillon. Tickets are $20 for the balcony, and $25 for the floor. All seats are reserved, and may be purchased online at www.lionslincolntheatre.org or by calling 1-800-838-3006.

• To celebrate Valentine’s Day and the opening of the Massillon Museum’s new ceramics studio, beginner-friendly “Couples’ Clay” workshops will be offered from 2 to 4 p.m. or 6 to 8 p.m. Create your own masterpieces with guidance from instructor Laura Donnelly. Class size will be limited to assure wheel time and personal attention. A cash bar will be available. Advance registration is required. The fee, which includes instruction and supplies, is $40 for two people ($35 per MassMu member couple). Call or visit the Museum to reserve a place. The museum is at 121 Lincoln Way E. For more information, call 330-833-4061 or visit massillonmuseum.org.

• At 11 a.m., children from Pre-K to grade 6 can attend a Fairy Tale Tea Party at the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E. Wear your best fairy tale finery if you like. Join in for tea, treats, games, and fairy tale guests at the tea party for children and their favorite adults. For questions or to register call 330-832-9831, ext. 317, or visit www.massillonlibrary.org.

• Inspired by World Read Aloud Day participants will take turns reading a book together, out loud, at the Jackson Township Branch from 11 a.m. to noon. Grab your favorite adult and stop by for a good story, light refreshments, and a mystery guest reader. Registration required StarkLibrary.org

• Join the Jackson Township Branch Library for interactive stations including spin art, catapults, mini figure zip lines, motorized building projects, matching challenges and our giant bags of bricks. Challenge yourself, or just relax and build with Bricks 4 Kidz. The program is from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Register StarkLibrary.org.

• The Herbal Society will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. at Quail Hollow in the Manor House, 13480 Congress Lake Road. Master Gardener Jeanne Poremski will be the featured speaker. She is also a certified soil specialist. The topic will be How to Better Your Soil: general soil and soil tests. Meetings are open to the public and guests are free to attend. All monthly meetings are held on Sundays.