Canton Charge

Catch the Canton Charge NBA G-League basketball team powered by the Cleveland Cavaliers, at 7 p.m. Jan. 4 at Canton Memorial Civic Center. For 2019-20 game tickets and event information, head to CantonCharge.com or call 866-444-1944. Fans can also stay up-to-date on team news by following the team at: @CantonCharge on Twitter at www.twitter.com/CantonCharge and on Facebook, www.facebook.com/CantonCharge.

Petros Lake Lantern Hike

From 7 to 8 p.m., Jan. 6, people of every age are invited to the Petros Lake Lantern Hike. Enjoy the crisp air of a winter night on this lantern hike around Petros Lake Park. Lanterns will be provided. Meet at the Perry Drive trailhead (southern entrance) at 7 p.m.

A Winter Feast and Frolic

From noon to 2:30 p.m., Jan. 11, come to Quail Hollow Park in Hartville for A Winter Feast and Frolic. Bundle up and beat that cabin fever with an energizing winter hike. Join Stark Parks for winter picnic and hot cocoa, then enjoy a hike around the park as we wander through the beautiful winter woods. Bring your own warming lunch to enjoy before the hike.

Pokemon Play

Pokemon Play will be from 10 a.m. to noon, Jan. 11, at Jackson Township Branch Library. Do you love all things Pokémon? Bring your favorite cards, toys, or collectibles to the library to share, play with and talk about. An activity will be followed by free time to share and play. Ages are kindergarten through fifth grade.