’Christmas Vacation’

Light up the holidays with Chevy Chase live on stage at the Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., on Dec. 20. At 7 p.m., is the 30th anniversary showing of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. After the movie, the celebration continues with Chase sharing stories from his career and the making of his classic movies and TV shows. Tickets are available online at www.akroncivic.com. The theatre is located at 182 S. Main Street.

’A Christmas Carol’

Rubber City Theatre is hosting the remounting of its original adaptation of Charles Dickens’s “A Christmas Carol.” It will be presented at their new theater in the historical warehouse at 243 Furnace St. at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20 and at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 21 and 22. This year’s production will include scenes and characters not seen before in the adaptation. The performance is for the entire family. Admission is $10 to $25. To purchase tickets by phone, call 866-811-4111. For more information, email info@rubbercitytheatre.com.

Selfless Elf 5K

Selfless Elf 5K run/walk will be held at 8 a.m. Dec. 21 at the Akron Canton Foodbank, 350 Opportunity Pkwy. Dress in your favorite holiday costume and run or walk to benefit the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank. It’s a family event with light refreshments and an appearance by Santa Claus. The race will be chip-timed at the start and finish lines. Visit www.akroncantonfoodbank.org for information and to register.