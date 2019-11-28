Drexel Theatre

2254 E. MAIN ST.

Contact: 614-231-1050, www.drexel.net

• “Raiders of the Lost Ark” (1981): The first film in the Indiana Jones franchise will be shown as part of the Drexel’s “America’s Greatest Films” series. Harrison Ford stars as the archaeologist in the adventure directed by Steven Spielberg.

Showtime: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Admission: free

Gateway Film Center

1550 N. HIGH ST.

Contact: 614-247-4433, www.gatewayfilmcenter.org

• “Pushout: The Criminalization of Black Girls in Schools” (2019): The documentary centers on disparities in education and the criminal justice system encountered by African American girls. After the screening, a panel discussion featuring executive producer and co-writer Monique Morris and others will take place.

Showtime: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday

Admission: free

Wexner Center for the Arts

1871 N. HIGH ST.

Contact: 614-292-3535, www.wexarts.org

• “The Love Bug” (1968): In a screening leading up to next month’s Zoom: Family Film Festival, the Disney comedy revolving around a cognizant Volkswagen Beetle (aka Herbie) will be screened. Dean Jones stars as a race car driver in the comedy directed by Disney veteran Robert Stevenson. Michele Lee and Buddy Hackett co-star.

Showtime: 1 p.m. Friday

Admission: $4, or $3 for members

• “COVE (Illegal Alien)” (2019): The locally produced short film features an extraterrestrial who makes his way to Earth in the body of an African American teenager. The 5-minute film, written and directed by lead actor Ryan Wise, will be shown in the Box exhibition space.

Showtimes: continuously beginning Monday through Dec. 31

Admission: free