Thursday

Nov 28, 2019 at 3:03 AM


Pumpkin Dash 5K


215 W. 5TH ST., MARYSVILLE


Contact: www.pumpkindash5k.com


Details: On Thanksgiving morning, burn some calories in anticipation of stuffing your face with turkey and pumpkin pie. The route weaves through Marysville neighborhoods.


Time: 9 a.m. Thursday


Registration: $45, or $35 for those age 19 and younger


Thanksgiving Family Friday


THE OHIO HISTORY CENTER, INTERSTATE 71 AND EAST 17TH AVENUE


Contact: 614-297-2300, ohiohistory.org


Details: A variety of special activities and attractions are planned that relate to many of the exhibits on view at the museum. For instance, youngsters can design their own jersey or create their own pennant for their favorite team.


Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday


Admission: $13, or $11 for age 60 and older and college students, $7 for ages 4 to 12, free for age 3 and younger


Indoor activities


SLATE RUN FARMHOUSE, 1375 RT. 674 N., CANAL WINCHESTER


Contact: 614-508-8111, www.metroparks.net


Details: Try some indoor games and toys and challenge your mind with 19th-century puzzles.


Time: 1 to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday


Admission: free


Fall bird walk


DEER HAVEN PARK, 4183 LIBERTY ROAD, DELAWARE


Contact: 740-524-8600, preservationparks.com


Details: Take a walk with staff members to see what birds are flitting around the park during fall migration. Loaner binoculars will be available.


Time: 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday


Admission: free


Winter Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show


MAKOY CENTER, 5462 CENTER ST., HILLIARD


Contact: 440-227-8794, avantgardeshows.com


Details: Artists and crafters will sell their original items, a perfect chance for those working on their Christmas shopping list.


Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday


Admission: $3, or free for children younger than 12