Pumpkin Dash 5K

215 W. 5TH ST., MARYSVILLE

Contact: www.pumpkindash5k.com

Details: On Thanksgiving morning, burn some calories in anticipation of stuffing your face with turkey and pumpkin pie. The route weaves through Marysville neighborhoods.

Time: 9 a.m. Thursday

Registration: $45, or $35 for those age 19 and younger

Thanksgiving Family Friday

THE OHIO HISTORY CENTER, INTERSTATE 71 AND EAST 17TH AVENUE

Contact: 614-297-2300, ohiohistory.org

Details: A variety of special activities and attractions are planned that relate to many of the exhibits on view at the museum. For instance, youngsters can design their own jersey or create their own pennant for their favorite team.

Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday

Admission: $13, or $11 for age 60 and older and college students, $7 for ages 4 to 12, free for age 3 and younger

Indoor activities

SLATE RUN FARMHOUSE, 1375 RT. 674 N., CANAL WINCHESTER

Contact: 614-508-8111, www.metroparks.net

Details: Try some indoor games and toys and challenge your mind with 19th-century puzzles.

Time: 1 to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Admission: free

Fall bird walk

DEER HAVEN PARK, 4183 LIBERTY ROAD, DELAWARE

Contact: 740-524-8600, preservationparks.com

Details: Take a walk with staff members to see what birds are flitting around the park during fall migration. Loaner binoculars will be available.

Time: 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday

Admission: free

Winter Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show

MAKOY CENTER, 5462 CENTER ST., HILLIARD

Contact: 440-227-8794, avantgardeshows.com

Details: Artists and crafters will sell their original items, a perfect chance for those working on their Christmas shopping list.

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday

Admission: $3, or free for children younger than 12