The Backstage at the Lincoln revue will take place Thursday in the Lincoln Theatre

For decades, the Lincoln Theatre was a haven for central Ohio performers.

"It's a special place because it holds a rich history of the culture and the essence of the community," said theater executive director Suzan Bradford. "Back in the day, it was the place to be."

Opened in 1928, the theater thrived before closing in the 1970s. After sitting vacant for about 30 years and narrowly escaping the wrecking ball, the Lincoln underwent a $13.5 million restoration and reopened in 2009.

Once again, it’s the place to be.

"Local artists have the opportunity to perform here and be paid," Bradford said. "So nostalgia and innovation overlap to make it special."

One way that local artists can take advantage of the Lincoln's opportunities is the Backstage at the Lincoln Revue, which will be celebrated during a main-stage program on Thursday.

The revue will feature vocalists Janeen Holmes, Quan Howell and Camille Betton Williams; vocalist-musician Jonathan Baker, dancers Quianna Simpson and Lori Lindsey; and spoken-word artist Tripp Fontaine. All will be backed by a three-piece band. Audience members may attend receptions before and after the show in the Lincoln Ballroom, each of which will feature three other artists. Seven visual artists will have work on display.

Bradford set up the Backstage program in 2012, starting with a performance by jazz pianist Bobby Floyd. During Backstage performances, audience members are seated onstage along with the performers. Since the beginning, seven Backstage performances have taken place each year, once a month on a Thursday night from September through May.

Part of Bradford’s job is to create programming for the nonprofit arm at the Lincoln, with support from the Ohio Arts Council and the Greater Columbus Arts Council.

"So many local people said to me, 'How can I play at the Lincoln?' So this was an answer to that," Bradford said. "It was a way of maximizing the space and giving local artists a place to perform."

The series is designed to be informal and inexpensive enough that audience members could walk up and get a ticket on the night of the show.

"I wanted people to be able to say, 'I know that Bobby's playing tonight, and I can go in and hear him for an hour for $10,'" Bradford said. "The GCAC grants help pay the artists. We wanted to make it affordable and easy for local people to support them."

Everyone involved has participated either in earlier Backstage events or in the incubation program sponsored by the Lincoln.

"The incubation program is a 12-month-long program that teaches local artists about the business of their art," Bradford said. "So they're able to take information from professional facilitators and apply it to two goals that they are trying to reach within that year."

One of those appearing on the main stage tonight is Williams, an R&B singer, who will be performing three songs. She took part in the incubation program in 2017 and performed in a gala for the theatre and as one of the Backstage artists that year.

"It was a great program to help re-craft my artistry," Williams said "So many experts were brought in to help us be on the cutting edge of what we're doing."

Also performing on the main stage will be Simpson, who graduated from the incubation program in 2018 and performed in the Backstage program in March.

The Lincoln has helped her move forward in making a life in art.

"I've been a dancer forever," she said. "The Lincoln has helped me transition into looking at my art as a business, as well. I'm learning the ins and outs of being a working artist and what I need to do to support myself onstage."

For Simpson, tonight's performance has personal meaning. She and fellow dancer Lindsey will perform a dance that they have choreographed for a song by India.Arie. The performance will be dedicated to Simpson's brother, Tatum Brice, who died in September.

"When Lori asked me what I wanted to do, I told her, 'I have been listening to my brother's favorite song over and over.' She said, 'That's it, I would be honored,'" Simpson said. "I'm really excited to do it on the Lincoln stage, a place where my brother also danced."

To Williams, the Lincoln is a remarkable place.

"It's the history, the elegance, the legacy that is there," she said. "To be part of that culture and its resurgence, it's special to me,"

