Nov. 22

The Canton Garden Center is hosting Holly Pine Lane from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 22-24. The event is free and open to the public. Attendees will see 25 Christmas trees decorated by garden clubs. There will be a children’s scavenger hunt, live dominations and Evergreen Bazaar and Sugar Shack featuring handcrafted items and sweets. Santa will make a visit from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 23 and Nov. 24. A special Kid’s Day event will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 23. For children ages 3 to 8 there will be a treat, craft and visit with Santa. Holiday arrangement workshops will be held Nov. 22 and Nov. 23 for a fee. Visit www.cantongardencenter.com and click on events or for more information email hollypinelanecanton@gmail.com or call330-936-6649.

Nov. 23

The Jackson High School Key Club is hosting its annual arts and crafts show in the Jackson High School Commons, 7600 Fulton Drive NW. Admission is free. Shop 80 vendors to find holiday gifts and treasures. The event has a fundraising raffle and a bake sale. The Belden Village Kiwanis Club provides lunch concessions for purchase. The Raffle and Bake Sale proceeds support Key Club Community Service Projects in the Stark County Area.

Nov. 25

Aultman Health Foundation is looking to fill RN, LPN, MA and nurse aide positions at a recruitment fair held from 3 to 6 p.m.at Aultman Woodlawn at 2821 Woodlawn Ave. NW. This event is for medical assistants and LPNs who would like to join Aultman Medical Group, a multispecialty group that comprises close to 300 employed providers, including 189 physicians, with 44 practices in more than seven Ohio counties. Aultman is currently offering signing bonuses for these positions up to $5,000 for qualified RNs and LPNs, and up to $1,000 for qualified STNAs. To register or learn more go to Aultman.org/careers.

At 7 p.m., the Canton Youth Symphony Advanced Orchestra is holding a concert entitled “Haunted Portraits.” In celebration of this, Audience members will be able to view art created by Stark county students in the lobby before the concert. The concert will take place at Umstattd Performing Arts Hall.

Nov. 27

Deadline to apply for Stark State College’s next peace officer basic training academy is Nov. 27 for the Jan. 13 through May 31 training. The spring session is a full-time academy completed in one semester. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, Saturday and most Sundays. The academy meets all the requirements of the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy and qualifies successful graduates to take the peace officer state certification exam. For more information, visit www.starkstate.edu/law-enforcement-academy or email LEAinfo@starkstate.edu.

Dec. 3

At 6 p.m., the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E., invites readers to attend its Historical Fiction Book Club as they discuss The Island of Sea Women by Lisa See. The fiction club is open to the public .For more information or to reserve your copy, call 330-832-9831, Ext. 312 or visit www.massillonlibrary.org .

Guests are invited to bring treasures, curiosities, and special stories to the Massillon Museum’s History Discussion Group from 10 a.m. to noon. Moderator Chris Craft suggests bringing favorite childhood playthings, special Massillon memorabilia, family artifacts, or memories of special times. The event is held in the Fred F. Silk Community Room in the Museum’s lower level. The Museum is fully accessible. Attendance is free and open to everyone. Liebermann’s pastries and coffee are available for a donation. For more information, call 330-833-4061 or visit massillonmuseum.org. The museum is at 121 Lincoln Way East in Massillon.

Dec. 4

At 1 p.m., the public is invited to attend the meeting of the Massillon Local History and Genealogy Society A Family History Christmas. Enjoy the holidays with live music and dessert, while reminiscing about your family traditions. Bring a holiday treat to share — perhaps one with a story relating to your family history. No registration needed. For more information, call 330-832-9831 ext. 350 or visit www.massillonlibrary.org. The library is at 208 Lincoln Way E.