Nov. 15

• From 9 to 11 a.m., join a Metro Park’s naturalist to search for waterfowl during the fall migration. Good for new and experienced birdwatchers. Bring binoculars or a spotting scope. The program will be held at Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail/Summit Lake Trailhead, 390 W. Crosier St. For information, call 330-865-8065.

• From 6:30 to 8 p.m., hit the trail to discover all that nature has to offer at night. Bring a flashlight or headlamp and your curiosity. Good for spree credit. The night hike and fire will be held at Firestone Metro Park/Tuscarawas Meadows Area, 2620 Harrington Road. For information, call 330-865-8065.

• At 7 p.m., Dr. David Campt, nationally renowned dialogue specialist, presents an interactive talk, Connection Trumps Conflict. Sponsored by the Unitarian Universalist Church of Akron’s Racial Justice Task Force, the event will be held at the UU Church of Akron, 3300 Morewood Road. It is a free program but a donation of $20 is suggested.

Nov. 16

• Dismantling Racism One Conversation at a Time, a Workshop Intensive will be held from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sponsored by the Unitarian Universalist Church of Akron’s Racial Justice Task Force, the event will be held at the UU Church of Akron, 3300 Morewood Road. The cost is $65 which includes lunch and materials. For more information and to register, visit www.uurjtf.org or email uurjtf@yahoo.com.

• At 7:30 p.m., the Lincoln Players will perform the popular musical play, “Always…Patsy Cline” at Lions Lincoln Theatre, located at 156 Lincoln Way East in Massillon. Tickets are $15 for the balcony, and $20 for the floor. All seats are reserved, and may be purchased online at www.lionslincolntheatre.org or by calling 330-481-9105.

Nov. 17

• From 9:30 to 11 a.m., learn where turtles, dragonflies, frogs and other aquatic creatures go when the water freezes over? As winter approaches, hike the Towpath Trail to learn the amazing ways these animals survive the cold. Good for spree credit. The program takes place at the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail/Big Bend Trailhead , 1337 Merriman Road. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Nov. 20

• From 2 to 3:30 p.m., learn about the historical treasures in and around Gorge Metro Park with Trains, Trolleys and Trails program. Some of the remnants can still be seen today. Good for spree credit. The park is located at Gorge Metro Park/Main Entrance, 1160 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Nov. 21

• A rising star, pianist Fei-Fei will perform for Tuesday Musical’s Margaret Baxtresser Annual Piano Concert at EJ Thomas Hall at 7:30 p.m. Audience members can learn more about Fei-Fei during the Concert Conversation with her and pianist/composer James Wilding at 6:30 p.m. in EJ’s Flying Balcony Club. Accessible by elevator, the Flying Balcony Club features lounge seating and libations. Tickets are $25, $40, $45 and free for all students of any age. They are available at tuesdaymusical.org or 330-761-3460, and at the door that evening.

• Ladies and gents: ditch the razor for No-Shave November and create some of your very own toxin-free and sustainable personal care products to let that hair grow. The program will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Goodyear Heights Metro Park/Goodyear Lodge, 2077 Newton St. Registration is required online at www.summitmetroparks.org or by calling 330-865-8065.

Nov. 23

• The public is invited to a new money management discussion group. A number of local AAII members and non-members and other investors had the idea to get together and consider issues related to money management. The plan is to meet monthly on a Saturday morning and talk about topics you feel are important to you. The first meeting is scheduled at 10 a.m. at the Akron Main Library, 60 S. High Street in Room 1. Free parking in the adjacent deck. Admission is FREE. E-mail gdagnino@peterdag.com with questions or suggestions. Reservations are requested to determine size of room.