Nov. 17

• The 2019 Hall of Fame Banquet will be held in the Lake Middle/High School Dining Hall. Doors will open at 5 p.m. with dinner beginning at 5:30 p.m. The induction ceremony will follow. Tickets for the 2019 induction ceremony are available for $35 per person. Additional information regarding the Lake Athletic Hall of Fame, the 2019 inductees, and ordering banquet tickets can be found at https://bluestreaksathletics.com/2019hof/. Selected for the 2019 class are Don Bourn, Jeff Durbin, Carrie (Malson) Grant, and Ron Pulliam.

Nov. 19

• At 6 p.m., Prevent and Reverse Heart Disease will be presented by Terry Tegtmeier, M.D., cardiologist, at Aultman Massillon Door 3, 2051 Wales Ave. NW. Heart disease is the No. 1 killer. Learn how coronary artery disease develops and how plant-based nutrition has been shown to prevent, stop and even reverse heart disease. Reservations are required. Call 330-754-4508 or sign up at www.aultman.org.

Nov. 20

• At 3 p.m., the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincon Way E., presents Introduction to Windows 10. During this program, attendees will be introduced to the Windows 10 Operating System, including some of the names, features, and locations of various Windows 10 components. To get the most benefit from these classes, familiarity with computers in necessary. Registration is required for this free program held in the library’s auditorium. Questions or to register, stop by or call 330-832-9831, ext. 327.

• The Massillon Museum will host an informal Artists’ Chat from 6 to 7:30 p.m., in the Fred F. Silk Community Room in the Museum’s lower level. Artists and art enthusiasts are encouraged to attend this casual, artist-led conversation to discuss various topics as they relate to technique, area projects and exhibitions, art historical topics, or any related subjects. No reservations are required. Admission is free and the Museum will provide coffee and cookies. For more information, call 330-833-4061 or visit massillonmuseum.org. The museum is located at 121 Lincoln Way East.