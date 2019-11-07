Artwork by Michael Weiss will be featured in a showing titled "And So It Goes" from Nov. 5 to Dec. 20 in the Stark State College gallery on the second floor of the Student Center.



Weiss, a Stark County resident, has been involved in the downtown Canton arts district. Before serving as the creative services manager at Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens, he was the design editor and illustrator at The Canton Repository with several awards for graphic design and illustration. His art, he said, is a little whimsical and mysterious, combining drawing, painting and photography using digital tools.



"This body of work is like a storybook," he said. "Each piece is like a page, but the beginning nor the end of the story isn’t always clear. You just sit back and let your imagination take over."



The public is invited to attend a reception for the artist from 6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 20 in S203 of the Student Center. Stark State is located at 6200 Frank Ave. NW in Jackson Township.



All art is available for purchase, with 25 percent of the proceeds going to the college’s aesthetics fund for the purchase of artwork for the campus.



The gallery is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday; and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. For additional information about the show, call 330-494-6170, ext. 4733 or email mover@starkstate.edu.