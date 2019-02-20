Two new shows premiere this week and Hollywood hands out more awards.



Dispatches: Weekly TV news

“High School Musical” is hoping to find a new generation of fans with the reinvented “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.” Currently filming in Salt Lake City, Utah, the 10-episode series for The Walt Disney Company’s new streaming service, Disney+, picks up 15 years after the original movie aired. The action follows a group of students as they prepare for the opening night of their school’s first-ever production of “High School Musical.”



Amazon Prime Video has announced that the fourth and final season of Emmy Award-Winning series “The Man in the High Castle” will premiere this fall. The show is currently being filmed in Vancouver.



“Empire” star Jussie Smollett could be facing serious charges if he falsified a police report concerning his claim that he was attacked on Jan. 29 by two men who allegedly used racial and homophobic slurs. Smollett’s account is now being challenged as Chicago police investigate whether or not he paid two acquaintances to stage the beating.



Contenders: Shows to keep on your radar

“The Oscars” (Feb. 24, 8 p.m. ET, ABC) turns 91 this year with the annual Academy Awards broadcast. It will be the first time in 30 years that the show will not have a host but not to worry, there is no shortage of star presenters.



In “The Green Book: Guide to Freedom,” Smithsonian Channel is taking a closer look into the real story of The Negro Motorist Green Book (Feb. 25, 8 p.m. ET/PT). On the heels of the Golden Globe winning film “Green Book,” the documentary tells the story of Victor H. Green’s eponymously-named travel guide that gave African Americans a way to safely tour the country during a time of institutionalized racism. Featuring a wide array of experts, including historians, business owners and people who experienced the phenomenon of “traveling while black” in pre-civil rights America, the film explores the realities African Americans faced on the road.



Sounding a bit like “The Blacklist,” NBC’s new series “The Enemy Within” (Feb. 25, 10 p.m. ET/PT.) stars Jennifer Carpenter (“Dexter”) as disgraced CIA operative Erica Shepherd. Serving a life sentence in a Supermax prison, Shepherd is a notorious traitor who FBI agent Will Keaton (Morris Chestnut) enlists to help find an elusive criminal she has dealt with in the past.



Scott Foley (“Scandal”) brings the charm to “Whiskey Cavalier,” (Feb. 27, 10 p.m. ET/PT, ABC) as FBI agent Will Chase who reluctantly partners with CIA agent Francesca “Frankie” Trowbridge (Lauren Cohan, “The Walking Dead”) in an interagency black-ops taskforce formed to track down global criminals. It’s a fun show that blends love/hate romantic comedy tropes with fast-paced action.



Report Card: A look at ratings winners and losers

Winners: “The Cool Kids” has been a steady performer for Fox, increasing its chances of being renewed next season.



Losers: Maybe it still exists in another version of reality but in this one, the science fiction espionage thriller “Counterpart” is no more. The Starz series has been cancelled.

Melissa Crawley is the author of “Mr. Sorkin Goes to Washington: Shaping the President on Television’s ‘The West Wing.’” She has a Ph.D. in media studies and is a member of the Television Critics Association. To comment on Stay Tuned, email her at staytuned@outlook.com or follow her on Twitter at @mcstaytuned.