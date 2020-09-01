



North Market Bridge Park has signed four more tenants as it prepares for an October opening.

The four new shops bring the total announced tenants for the North Market’s second location to 11, after some prospects dropped out with the coronavirus shutdowns.

Even though the number is well shy of the 20 spots available, North Market officials say the facility will open in October and that they expect it to be full by year’s end.

Joining previously announced tenants are:

Kintsugi Sushi Bar, a sushi operation from the owners of Satori Ramen Bar in the original North Market at Park and Spruce streets Downtown.The Little Kitchen, a vegetarian eatery that has operated from a food truck until now.Pasta Ditoni’s, the first retail operation of the Columbus pasta company that has served restaurants for 25 years. The shop will sell other Italian food, including sauces from partner Giuseppe Mangano, owner of Giuseppe’s Ritrovo restaurant.Bubbles The Tea & Juice Company, a juice and tea bar that got its start in the original North Market in 2005.

"When we saw a chance to be part of the North Market's expansion to Bridge Park in Dublin, we leaped at the opportunity," Bubbles founder and owner Eric Ling said.

The four new tenants join seven others announced for North Market Bridge Park: Black Radish Creamery, Coastal Local Seafood, Dos Hermanos, Falafel Kitchen, Lan Viet, Market Bar and Reuse Revolution.

The final list of merchants will be released in the coming weeks, the market said.

When opened, North Market Bridge Park will include 22,000 square feet of retail space, along with 10,000 square feet of storage and loading space, on the first floor of a six-story building.

