WEST HOLMES DISTRICT — This year the West Holmes FFA Banquet was held virtually over Facebook from May 18-22.



Special recognition was given to members: Kylie Ramirez, DeKalb Award; Lexi Ogi, Outstanding Senior; Jayme Pennell, Outstanding Junior; Cora Crilow, Star Chapter Farmer; Ally Ogi, Outstanding Sophomore; Alysa Pringle, Star Greenhand and Garrett Houin, Outstanding Freshman awards. These members earned the highest number of points in their respective grades from their involvement in activities throughout the year.



The chapter also recognized community members who helped in many ways. Four individuals received the Honorary Chapter Degree, the highest award a chapter can give a non-member. Patrick Miller is a big part of annual FFA week. He makes all the Google documents throughout the week and makes sure each volunteer and speaker gets to their assigned rooms. Mrs. Teslie Kinsey has allowed the use of her room for food science class as well as meetings and supports the annual sales as well as helps during FFA week. Tyler Renner is always there to help the chapter in any way he can as well as asking questions to learn new things about the chapter. Sandy Miller has always jumped at the chance to help the chapter in any way. She has traveled to state convention as well as national convention and supports everything members do.



Distinguished service awards are given to community members who have gone above and beyond the normal call of duty for the chapter and six were awarded this year. Troy Crilow has volunteered his time to help out, whether it is chaperoning a meeting or supporting fundraisers. Tim and Christie Stitzlein allowed the chapter to hold the Halloween meeting at their house this year. Kyle McCoy supports all of the fundraisers and is a big part of the tractor troubleshooting team and helping them practice for competitions. Janessa Hill helped with a lot of contests and interviewed and slated the officers for the 2020-21 team. Matt and Amy Rohr allowed the use of their property to hold the 2019 officer retreat. Trevor and Ashley Ogi hosted August meeting at their pond.



Camp Scholarship Donors provide opportunities for members to attend FFA camp over the summer or other activities during the fall. Donors are: Andrews Auctioneers, Arlie and Evelyn Rodhe, Bill Flinner, Buckeye Deli, Goodwill Farms, Holmes SWCD, Mike and Gwen Uhl, Millersburg Electric, Snyder Brothers, Tate Farms and Uhland Farms.



This year's Certificates of Appreciation were awarded to those who served as guest speakers, judges and team coaches: Andrea Anderson, Justine Baker, Kevin Beachy, Adam Brately, Jeremy Burnison, Mindi Campbell, Tracy Chance, Margaret Davis, Brian Dodd, Kelly Dye, FCCLA Members, Field Commanders and Band Seniors, Zac Gardner, Nick Gerber, Scarlett Habrun, Isaac Haver, Jessica Kaufman, Aaron Kaufman, Morgan Kellogg, Mindy Kick, KORT and Senior Athletes, Steve Lacko, Brian Lash, Dave McMillen, Mike Molnar, Greg Morrison, Rob Moser, Kristen O'Brien, Dawne O'Donnell, Will O'Donnell, Jim Park, Lacey Reynolds, Alison Rogers, Melissa Rodhe, Dave Rhoades, Senior Student Council Members, Kris Shearer, Melissa Slauson, Kate Smith, Lori Snively, Julie Snyder, Jen Stutzman, Rosemary Taggart, Jeremy Westbrook, Jordan Widder, 1871 Trading Post, Pam Akins, Bronson Allison, Roxanne Anderson, Steve Andrews, Bags Sports Pub, Rusty Baker, Scott Balder, Jonathon Beam, Berlin Farmstead, Zach Bolinger, Erin Bosley, Melissa Boughman, Ben Brannon, Buckeye Deli, Jeremy Carter, Stacey Carter, Aaron and Kayla Clark, Tiffany Conner, Amy Crilow, Aaron Day, Emily Day, Rachel Day, East Holmes Vet Clinic Staff, Lisa Feikert, Errick Flinner, Mike Fowler, Fox's Pizza Den, Dr. Jenna Frakowski, Duane Galbraith, Ashley Gerber, Ross and Keri Haley, Jen Halverson, Lisa Hansen, Liz Helterbrand, Craig Hershberger, Lisa Hipp, Danny Hipp, Holmes County Training Center, Darrell Hood, Jane Houin, Rob Hovis, Hank and Julie Hughes, Sarah Humphrey, Holley Johnson, Andy Jones, Kathy's Kuts, Jeff Kellogg, Kim Kellogg, Killbuck Pizza Parlor, Jason and Jess Kurtz, Judy Lamp, Lisa Lang, Ella Lorentz, Nancy Lorentz, Vicki Loucks, Teresa Mackey, Will Marmet, Kayla Martin, Codi Mast, Koleson McCoy, Wyatt Mellor, Micah Mensing, Mariah Miller, Steve Miller, Lee Miller, Joe Miller, Millersburg Electric, Marlin Moore, Alyx Morris, Matt Music, Officer Myers, Lori Nicholson, Kayla North, Gabe O'Brien, Pat Obrst, Ohio CAT, Rosaline Parkinson, Jason and Ti Pennell, Layne Perone, Pomerene Hospital Panel, Bob Porter, Edgar Raber, Julie Renner, Kurt and Kent Rodhe, Chris Roush, Katie Schlabach, Brandon Schmucker, Jason Schuch, Norine Seat, Andy Shaffer, Tara Sheldon, Risa Snyder, Kathy Smith, Chris Sprang, Lindsay and Karen Sprang, Alison Sprang, Mary Sprang, Sarah Sprang, Harlie Spurlock, Chief Starner, Bill Sterling, Darla Stitzlein, Matt and Kelli Stitzlein, Chad Strouse, Brenda Stutzman, Kerry Taylor, Dr. Mary Uhl, Becca Vales, Kevin Wilfong, Leon Williams, Chris Young, Tina Zickefoose, Phyllis Zimmerman, Renee Zimmerman.



Members also were recognized for receiving state degrees this year as well as state and national proficiency finalists. State Degree recipients were: Megan Brannon, Taryn Grassbaugh, Aubree Houin, Jayme Pennell, Ethan Reining, Lucas Shaum, Rebecca Sprang, Chase Stitzlein and Addison Yates. The state proficiency finalists were: Jayme Pennell, Environmental Science and Natural Resources Management, first; Chase Stitzlein, Dairy Production — Entrepreneurship, first; Ethan Drzazga, Agricultural Sales, second; Brayden Shumaker, Agricultural Services, second; Logan Schlauch, Dairy Production — Entrepreneurship, second; Taylor Feikert, Swine Production — Entrepreneurship, second; Kylie Ramirez, Service —Learning, third; and Hayley Davis, Veterinary Science, fourth.



Members are given a gold, silver or bronze rating based on their involvement in activities throughout the year. In the freshman bronze level members were Dyllan Bender, Dawson Doretich, Kadan McDougale, Jared Miller, Olivia Sampsel, Syrus Tish, Cassie Warren, Jordan Whitman and Blaine Winkler. Silver level members were Tyler Eichelberger and Dakotah Ringwalt. Gold level members were Garrett Houin, Sarah Irwin, Jess Miller, Pacee Miller, Alysa Pringle, Becca Schuch and Maria Steiner.



Sophomore bronze level members were Tucker Kaufman, Kyle Mowery and Emma Stitzlein, Silver level members were Josh Carter, Ethan Feikert, Amy Hughes, Drake Mullet, Leah Reining and Abby Waers. Gold level members were Cora Crilow, Ally Ogi and Chloe Shumaker.



Junior bronze level members were Samantha Kendall, Cody Miller and Nathan Yoder. Silver level members were Natasha Averbukh, Taryn Grassbaugh, Bree Houin, Clay Shepler and Addison Yates. Gold level members were Jayme Pennell and Rebecca Sprang.



Senior bronze level members were Hayleigh Bender, Megan Brannon and Braxton Lint. Silver level members were Hannah Goines, Macin Hager, Phillip Lepley, Ethan Reining, Tierra Slaubaugh, Chase Stitzlein and Maddie Stitzlein. Gold level members were Ethan Drzazga, Lexi Ogi, Kylie Ramirez and Brayden Shumaker.



New officers were installed: President, Jayme Pennell; Vice President, Natasha Averbukh; Secretary, Cora Crilow; Treasurer, Becca Schuch; Reporter, Chloe Shumaker; Historian, Ally Ogi; Sentinel, Clay Shepler; Student Adviser, Alysa Pringle.