Bank Dhofar in Oman has agreed to use Diebold Nixdorf self-service programs as it upgrades it automatic teller machine network.

The agreement calls for BankDhofar to use the DN Series with lobby and through-the-wall automatic teller machines. Cash recycling will be part of the system, which will allow BankDhofar to reduce costs and the number of times it must move cash.

Additionally, Diebold Nixdorf said it will provide DN Vynamic software and security solutions designed to provide customers with a seamless and personalized experience.