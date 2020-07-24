JEROMESVILLE — A visit to Amish Country a few months ago led to creation of a new, and pretty unique business in Jeromesville.



"I was alarmed at so-called Amish stores that sold a lot of products made in China, and in many cases, products that were exactly like each other," Colleen Adams said. "I wanted to see a store with genuine, locally crafted items, and unique items."



This desire resulted in Adams creating the new business, Only Here in Ohio, located at 14 W. Main St. in the middle of her hometown for the past 29 years, Jeromesville.



"In this business, I stay away from imports, and try to make available handmade goods, mostly fashioned by hidden neighborhood talent," she continued.



These products include:



— Beautiful turned wooden bowls crafted on a lathe by Ray and Jean Hall.



— Local photography products by Nancy Collier of Wayne County.



— Lamps, signs and furniture from B & B Backwoods.



— Custom blacksmithing products by Steve Baxter of SB Forge.



— Jerome Fork Jewelry, by Rebecca Ferrell.



— and horseshoe art by Wyatt Gardner.



She also offers a number of products made by area Amish craftsmen, including baskets by Dan Troyer, aprons and soap by Susie Troyer; rugs by Dan Miller; jewelry cabinets by Jonas Swartzentruber; and wall hangings and pot holders by the Petersheim family.



"I didn’t think about it at first, but I could have named the business Only Here in Jeromesville since most of my craftsmen are local, but we will extend to accept other Ohio-made products," Adams said.



She urged shoppers to stop by the store and check out early Christmas present possibilities, as well as Halloween surprises. "We should be getting seasonal items in any day now," she said. "New merchandise, none of it mass produced, comes in every day."



Colleen Adams and her husband Art moved to Jeromesville in 1991, and Art, now retired, worked for 28 years as a HVAC specialist at Wolff Supply in Ashland.



Only Here in Ohio is open on Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, please call 419-606-5799.