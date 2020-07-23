The Columbus venture capital firm has launched four companies since this spring.

Ikove Capital isn’t going to let a little thing like a global pandemic get in the way of progress.

The Columbus-based startup nursery and venture capital firm has birthed not one, not two, but four startups this spring in the midst of a worldwide economic shutdown.

“If we’d even dreamed of a good scenario coming out of all this, this is definitely hitting the top line of our expectations. We’ve been very busy,” says Flavio Lobato, principal and co-founder of Ikove.

Two of the firms, Notifica Direto and Pague Direto, create financial tech solutions and will be based in Brazil. They aim to solve market issues for borrowers and lenders.

The other two, which are health care technology companies, will be based in Columbus.

Ikostrips will focus on dissolvable CBD strips, offering patients advantages in safety and quantifiable dosages. Matrix Meats will provide nanofiber scaffolding to the cellular meat production industry.

Lobato says Ikove’s team is excited about the “double bottom line” they believe both companies will offer in terms of products that offer benefits to humanity as well as profit.

Cynthia Bent Findlay is a freelance writer.