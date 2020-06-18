New applications for unemployment benefits continue to drop in Ohio and the U.S., but they appear to be leveling off as companies lay off workers even as the economy reopens.

The number of Ohioans filing for unemployment assistance fell only slightly last week, suggesting that jobs are returning more slowly than expected despite the reopening of many businesses.

According to figures released Thursday by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, 32,788 Ohioans filed their initial unemployment claim last week, down from 35,430 the previous week.

Nationally, 1.5 million Americans filed for benefits last week, the 13th straight week that filings topped a million.

"New claims for unemployment benefits remain elevated at 1.5 million," said Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst for the financial news site Bankrate.com.

"But the decline of just 58,000 (last week) feels less like an improvement than what we’d seen in previous weeks."

Economists said the current layoffs, though smaller in number than the wave in March and early April, are in some ways more worrying because they suggested that the crisis was reaching deeper into the economy even as lockdowns eased.

‘‘What you’re seeing right now is economic scarring starting to happen,’’ said Martha Gimbel, an economist and labor market expert at Schmidt Futures, a philanthropic initiative.

‘‘Layoffs that happened at the beginning of this likely were intended as temporary. But if you’re laying off people now, that’s probably a long-term business decision.’’

More than 20 million Americans continue to collect unemployment. In Ohio, 488,803 workers received benefits last week, down 40,000 from the previous week but still 10 times higher than a year ago.

The number of Ohioans who collect benefits has dropped seven consecutive weeks, as stores, offices, restaurants and other businesses slowly reopen. But many retail and restaurant businesses continue to operate with reduced hours and skeleton staffs.

In central Ohio, a string of restaurants, including three Max & Erma’s, have shuttered for good, while other service-oriented businesses have vastly reduced staffs.

For example, even as Ohio casinos prepare to reopen Friday, Hollywood Casinos alerted the state that it is permanently laying off 188 workers in Columbus and another 116 in Toledo.

Nationally, Hilton Worldwide, the hotel operator, said Tuesday that it is eliminating 2,100 corporate jobs globally and will extend previously announced furloughs and cuts in wages and hours for 90 days. AT&T disclosed plans to eliminate 3,400 technician and clerical jobs nationwide and to permanently close more than 250 stores, according to one of its unions.

New unemployment claims are still more than twice as high as the worst week of the Great Recession, noted Heidi Shierholz, director of policy at the Economic Policy Institute, a progressive research group.

‘‘It’s a sustained hemorrhaging of jobs unlike anything we’ve seen before,’’ Shierholz said.

Since the coronavirus-related shutdowns began in March, Ohio has distributed more than $4.1 billion in unemployment benefits to more than 700,000 claimants.

Of the more than 1 million applications the agency has received, more than 94% have been processed, with less than 6% pending, according to Job and Family Services.

In addition, the department has issued more than $2.1 billion in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance payments to more than 262,000 claimants who do not qualify for conventional unemployment benefits.

Information from the New York Times is included in this report.

