Aultman Hospital’s nursing program once again received recognition from the Nurses Credentialing Center.

CANTON Aultman Hospital has received its fourth Magnet recognition — an achievement shared by only 9% of the nation's hospitals — from the Nurses Credentialing Center.

“Magnet recognition is a tremendous honor and reflects our commitment to delivering the highest quality of care to this community,” Chief Nursing Officer Nicole Kolacz said in a press release.

Magnet status serves as a measurement care patients can expect when they come to Aultman, added Tony Snyder, chief executive officer.

The designation follows a four-day review at the hospital in January. Appraisers from the Magnet Recognition Program visited 30 nursing units and conducted 40 sessions with more than 1,000 employees, physicians and community members. The review confirmed data Aultman submitted in it Magnet document in 2019.

Aultman first received Magnet recognition in 2006. “We’re a better organization today because of the Magnet recognition we first achieved 14 years ago,” Snyder said.