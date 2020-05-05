JTEK Solutions Group has opened a showroom where clients can see example of products that can make homes safer for older and handicapped residents.

NORTH CANTON JTEK Solutions Group has its first brick and mortar location.

The company, which had operated from a home office in Louisville, opened a design studio and offices at 950 S. Main St. JTEK is collaborating with Josh King Designs, local suppliers and national brand vendors to create the design studio.

Joseph R. Chevraux founded JTEK in September 2011 to focus on renovations to make houses safer and more accessible for customers with disabilities or who are aging. He serves as company president. His son, Jared, joined the business in 2014 and now is a partner and vice president for operations.

JTEK specializes in "aging-in-place" remodeling that helps to eliminate environmental barriers that can be part of daily life. The company provides products, design and installation services.

The Chevrauxes attribute JTEK's success to taking time to understand a customer's abilities, diagnosis and long-term needs.

The design studio gives JTEK a place where it can display products.

"When we decided to take the leap forward and create this design studio, we knew it had to break the status quo of typical mobility showrooms," Jared said. "The layout, products and finish materials need to make each visitor feel like they are guests in a beautifully built and well-designed home. I think we accomplished those goals."

JTEK will use to the south side of the North Canton building to showcase a variety of custom home design displays. There are full bathrooms, a full bedroom with a ceiling lift, a kitchenette, stair lifts and a wheelchair lift.

There also is a retail space where customers can purchase accessories, such as grab bars, threshold ramps and access products.

JTEK incorporated a custom modular aluminum ramp to ascend to the north side of the building, which features an accessible smart kitchen, and a collection of custom shower units that includes barrier-fee and traditional curbed showers.

For the past three years, JTEK has worked with Josh King Designs for remodel projects that provide safety and improve the value of a client's home, Jared Chevraux said. The relationship will continue at the new location.

"The designs will help anyone's home value and meet all of their needs," Jared Chevraux said.

RestartStark page designed to help business resume

County officials and the Stark Economic Development Board have joined together to support local small businesses as they resume operations in the coronavirus pandemic.

The Stark County Health Department, the auditor's office and county commissioners have cooperated to create the RestartStark web page. The site provides guidance and recommendations to help businesses work and interact safely and responsibly during the pandemic.

Information on the site has been compiled by county health department and includes directives provided by the Governor’s Task Force. The website will be updated as more guidance is issued.

Questions and complaints can be submitted to the site. The site also includs information on businesses that must remain closed and a list of resources to social media and data reports. The website can be reached at coronavirus.starkcountyohio.gov or through the health department's website by clicking RestartStark.

Canton Chamber honors 7 with excellence awards

Today would have been the presentation of the Business Excellence Awards presented annual by the Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The coronavirus pandemic has postponed the annual ceremony. Chamber officials hope to honor the seven winners and present a scholarship later this year.

The 2020 winners are:

• Barbco Inc. based in Canton Township.

• Combi Packaging in Jackson Township.

• Kempthorn Motors in Canton.

• Mid's True Sicilian Pasta Sauce in Navarre.

• Morgan Engineering in Alliance.

• Muggswigz Coffee & Tea in Canton.

• Sand, Sebolt & Wernow Co. law firm in Jackson Townhip.

The chamber presents the awards to companies that have "distinguished themselves" through longevity, growth, innovation, or consistent community involvement.

"These outstanding businesses are working every day to lead in innovation in their sectors, all while giving back to our community," said Dennis P. Saunier, president and CEO of the Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce. "We can't wait to celebrate their well-deserved business success and impact as soon as we are safely able to do so."

The "Stay Rational" business scholarship, sponsored by Beese Fulmer Private Wealth Management, will be presented to Raylee Smith, a Jackson High School senior, who will receive a $2,500 college scholarship for the winning essay.

The Business Excellence Awards are sponsored by Beese Fulme, Innis Maggiore, Krugliak, Wilkins, Griffiths and Dougherty Co., Medical Mutual, Westfield Bank, and The Canton Repository. For more information visit cantonchamber.org.

Republic Service rewarding workers, customers

Republic Services hopes to help small business customers through a program where it rewards its employees with gift cards.

The company launched "Committed to Serve," a $20 million program designed to recognize employees and their families, while helping small businesses that are customers.

Over the next two months, Republic Services will buy weekly meals for its 28,000 front-line employees and their families. The company also will give employees $400 worth of gift cards that can be used in their community.

Republic Services has about 200 employees in Stark and Summit counties and began providing meals in March. So far close to 400 meals per week — more than $25,000 of food — has been purchased at area restaurants

"Small businesses are often hit the hardest during times of uncertainty. The Committed to Serve initiative is a gesture of support for both our employees and our local small businesses, many of whom are our customers,” said Rick Vannan, Republic Services general manager.

Republic Services hopes to inject more than $100,000 into the region, Vannan said.