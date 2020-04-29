



NEW FRANKLIN Mosquito Joe’s Lori Allen Wolff has been stepping up to help where there is a need by delivering drinking water and prescriptions for senior citizens in the Portage Lakes community.

Wolff has been doing grocery runs for those needing a helping hand. Currently, the owner of Mosquito Joes, is utilizing technicians for extra helping hands and are using the company’s vans to bring the goods to those in need.

Wolff said she realized that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, elderly neighbors could not get out and for some, their health was already jeopardized, and she wanted to help in some way.

“We are young and healthy, and we have young and healthy people working here,” she said. “Our vans were just sitting there empty and thought maybe we could start making deliveries.”

Wolff said they shop at Costco and thought they could be picking up orders for other people. She said they put out a notice on Facebook and began receiving calls and from people that weren’t customers of theirs.

“They called because they needed a little help,” Wolff said.

The company has also partnered locally with Operation Takeout which was started by Joel Clark. the former CEO of RVshare.com.

Wolff said, so far, Mosquito Joes has donated $500 in local restaurant gift cards to Operation Take Out in an effort to help support the local restaurants during this time.

Clark contacted Wolff and asked if Mosquito Joes would like to donate to the cause. He is giving away 30 gift cards every day.

Wolff is a lifetime Portage Lakes resident and Green High School alum and wanted to help the community. Mosquito Joes participates in the boat parade each year and the Manchester Memorial Day parade.

Also supporting the efforts of Operation Takeout is Brooks Ames with KIKO Co.

The Operation Takeout website is also listing companies that are hiring and lists the restaurants operating takeout and provides links.

To donate to Operation Takeout visit https://docs.google.com/document/d/13vZn1f0rDmKUsxYx3FiyzJ5bZCBe8qa8MAb9SljZ9Sk/edit. Links are available on the site to donate directly to the gift card giveaway and 100 percent of the funds are used to purchase gift cards.