More than ever, we are focused on staying connected. This is especially true when our network of loved ones includes a resident of a senior living facility. Spouse, grandparent, parent, aunt or uncle, former neighbor or family friend – we want to know how they’re doing. And we want them to know we care.



Families and friends of residents of LSS Lutheran Village Assisted Living (LVA) are staying connected through Caremerge. It’s a communication portal that facilitates connection between staff and resident family members.



LVA fortuitously introduced the web- and app-based tool in February. It acquired and implemented Caremerge before the coronavirus situation became fully known. Since then, Caremerge has proven itself a valuable resource.



"Concern over someone in a residential care facility can be overwhelming, especially now that friends and family cannot visit in person," explained ShaNa Benner, executive director at LVA, in a prepared statement. "It’s stressful to not be able to see that they’re OK.



"With Caremerge, family members can see that life is going on within our facility, and that provides a measure a comfort," she continued. "Introducing Caremerge when we did put us just a little ahead of the curve."



LVA has found two Caremerge functions – central calendaring and family engagement – particularly useful.



Through Caremerge, LVA staff members can provide general announcements and information, and can communicate with small groups such as a resident’s family or with an individual.



For example, in early March as the state of Ohio frequently revised its guidance regarding visitation, LVA staff was able to post announcements and updates as rules changed.



LVA staff also uses the portal to provide information about daily life and activities. Lindsey Salyers, life enrichment coordinator, posts the calendar of activities available to residents. Family members can see what is going on and can use this information to remind their loved one to participate when an activity they enjoy is on the calendar. Or they can simply ask how the resident enjoyed the activity. Following up on the activity, Salyers can provide photos for family members to view.



On a recent warm day, residents enjoyed root beer floats out on the patio. Photos posted within Caremerge allowed family members to see the activity and their loved ones enjoying it.



Within Caremerge, Salyers tracks residents’ participation in the various activities. Family members can see not only what activities occurred, but they can learn whether their loved one attended the activity.



This way, family members know how residents are spending their time and can confirm that they are staying connected and engaged within the facility.



Residents with memory or communication challenges often are not be able to share with family members what they have been doing. This may not be a concern at times when families can visit in person to see how their loved one is doing or to briefly chat with a caregiver. Now, however, being able to monitor activities through Caremerge can help alleviate concern.



Caremerge also supports messaging between family members and staff.



According to Benner, the communication portal is very intuitive and easy to use. To get started, the resident grants LVA permission to share information via the tool. LVA then sends an invitation to family members to join. They register for access and, once accepted, LVA provides a link and sign-in information.



The portal’s provider has noted how quickly LVA staff members and residents’ families have jumped in and used Caremerge.



Staff and family members alike find Caremerge valuable. "It’s a really good tool. We’re using most of its capability. Still, we will continue to look for new ways to use it," said Benner.



For more information about Caremerge, please visit www.caremerge.com. For more information about LSS Lutheran Village, please call ShaNa Benner at 419-281-8403 or visit www.lssnetworkofhope.org/lutheranvillage.