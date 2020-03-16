



JACKSON TWP. The Conference Center at Kent State at Stark was once again packed full of vendors and guests during the 2020 Annual Business Expo hosted by the Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce and presented by Aultcare on Feb. 27.

The business-to-business, networking event has been connecting entrepreneurs, businesses and professionals for 19 years. Steven M. Meeks, chief operating officer of the Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce, said the event is an opportunity to meet and talk to people in a short amount of time.

“We have more vendors than in any other past year and we had 17 vendors on a waiting list,” Meeks said. “We are looking at expanding the space next year to include using the second level of the conference center. There are 130 vendors here today along with 13 food vendors competing in the Taste of Stark.”

The 13 restaurants were handing out free samples and competing for the highest award in the Taste of Stark. This year, Baja West Coast Kitchen won the best food vendor award. In addition to the food vendor award, Dave Grabowsky from Standard Plumbing won the Entrepreneur of the Year award.

A short list of vendors included DataCom Technologies, Grass Master, SCORE, Stark County District Library, Minutemen Press, Gervasi Vineyard, Medical Mutual of Ohio, AFLAC, Spectrum, Cartridge World, M. Conley Co. and many more.

Sponsors for the event included Canton Regional Chamber Health Fund, M Conley Co, Spectrum, The Canton Repository, Jackson Suburbanite, C. Massouh Printing Services, Cintas and TL Worldwide Transportation.

For more information about the event or to register for next year’s event, contact the Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce at 330-456-7253.