Last week White House Director of Social Media Dan Scavino shared a short clip of former Vice President Joe Biden. In the 13 second video Biden stumbles over his words and ends up saying "we can not win this election ... we can only re-elect Donald Trump." The commentary Mr. Scavino provided was "Sleepy Joe in St. Louis, Missouri today." Both Facebook and Twitter fact-checkers flagged the video as "partly false," reduced its distribution, added a warning label and added an extra click to view the video.



I think it is pretty obvious Scavino was not sharing the video because he thought Biden was honestly endorsing President Trump. It is clear by his comment of "Sleepy Joe" he was criticizing Biden’s ability to keep up with the rigors of campaigning and thus fitness for the presidency. But both Facebook and Twitter cited it as being misleading, and thus "partly false."



What is interesting is that the video was not edited. No part of the video images were manipulated. There was no sound edited. It was one continuous clip with no cut-aways or other video spliced in. The words are what Biden actually said. The reason it seemed to have failed the "fact checkers" is it was a clip taken out of context.



Social media companies such as Facebook and Twitter have faced immense public pressure to tamp down on "fake news." The public seems to place the burden of responsibility for what is shared to the platform rather than the user. "Fake news" however, is not new. The concept of sharing false or misleading information has been around for millennia. In order to label something as false, you must have someone determine what the truth is.



It seems clear we now have a problem in society with our expectations that social media companies themselves are the arbiter of "truth." The reality is that for a strong, democratic society each individual needs to make their own decisions. The problem isn’t that Facebook and Twitter shouldn’t block posts like Scavino’s. Both companies are private companies. They should be allowed to control whatever content they like on their platforms. However, both companies become hypocrites when they say they value freedom of expression and the exchanging of ideas. They need to be neutral or explicitly pick a side.



As users of these platforms, we should hold social media companies accountable to their stated beliefs. Facebook and Twitter have promised a service to their users that they failed to uphold by labeling Scavino’s post as "partially false."



"Fact checking" is a tricky business. Where do you draw the line? Some things are obvious ... such as the moon is not made of cheese. Other things are debatable. Furthermore, how do you determine the intent of a post. Facebook and Twitter both seemed to think Scavino’s post was to show Biden was endorsing Trump. But doesn’t it seem to you like Scavino was actually sharing an opinion about Biden’s fitness for the presidency?



