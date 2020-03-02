Karcher Group has named Michael Stephan as its new chief financial officer.

GREEN Marketing and web design agency Karcher Group has named Michael Stephan as its chief financial officer.

Stephan will lead Karcher Group's financial operations, including strategy, budgeting and planning, accounting, tax and reporting.

Stephan has more than 15 years of experience and a background in corporate finance, financial planning and analysis, strategic planning and risk management. Most recently, he served as corporate controller at Western Reserve Chemical Corp.. He also was a senior accountant at Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.