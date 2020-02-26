The company has agreed to buy Centerra Hardware and Lumber Center in Middlefield.

LAKE TWP. Another location has been added to the Hartville Hardware & Lumber fold.

The Miller family, owners of Hartville Hardware, have struck a deal with the Centerra Co-op to buy the Centerra Hardware and Lumber Center in Middlefield, which is in the Amish community of Geauga County.

The Centerra store in Middlefield is tied into the Do It Best hardware, lumber and building materials cooperative, as is Hartville Hardware and its store in Tallmadge.

"We were very excited when the opportunity to come into the Middlefield area became available," Howard Miller, company president, said in a news release. Miller said his mother and grandparents are from the Middlefield area, so his family has a connection to the community.

Miller said the two companies share the value of treating customers and suppliers as they would like to be treated. They also strive to give back to the community where stores are located, he said.

"Hartville Hardware will look for ways to enhance the customer experience at the Middlefield location with an eye for convenience, quality and personal care that we are known for in Hartville," Miller said in the release.

The Miller family has been in the hardware business since 1972 when Howard Miller Sr. bought an existing True Value store in Hartville. Howard Miller Jr. and his brother, Wayne, have guided the business through several moves, including construction of the current 305,000-square-foot location east of the village.

Hartville Hardware ranks as the largest independently owned hardware store in the country. Buying Middlefield gives the company three locations. In April 2018, the company added Henry Bierce Co. hardware store in Tallmadge.

The approach to doing business and culture developed at Hartville Hardware have played a big role in the success of the store, the Miller brothers said.

"We employ caring individuals who understand hardware and the importance of serving our customers," Wayne Miller said in the release. "We are looking forward to sharing that same culture in Middlefield."

Jean Bratton, Centerra's chief executive officer, said she is confident Hartville Hardware and the employees at Middlefield will continue to provide the community with "quality products delivered accurately and timely by friendly people."

The Hartville Hardware stores are part of HRM Enterprises, which includes Hartville Kitchen, Martville Marketplace and Top Advantage Surfaces, as well as others. Miller family members from the third, fourth and fifth generations are involved with the business.

Centerra is a progressive agricultural cooperative that operates retail stores and fuel outlets, supplies lumber and offers a variety of farming services. It has more than 30 locations throughout northeastern and central Ohio.